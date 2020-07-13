A running list of businesses that are reopening (and not reopening) in Boston today

While many residents say they are still wary of resuming their pre-pandemic lives, here is a running list of Boston businesses that have announced their plans to reopen, or not, starting today.

Museums, gyms, and movie theaters have the green light to reopen in Boston today as part of Phase 3 of the state’s gradual plan to reopen the economy amid COVID-19.

Boston Duck Tours is reopening today with increased safety and cleaning measures, reduced capacity, mandatory masks, and guest-accessible hand sanitizer at “key traffic areas for all to use.”

The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston will reopen to the public on July 16. The museum is also hosting Member Appreciation days on July 14 and 15. Face coverings, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing will be required for staff and visitors. Advance time tickets are required for contactless entry. Time tickets can be reserved for members starting now, and for nonmembers on July 15.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum will open on Wednesday, July 15. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, and entry will be timed. Masks and social distancing are required. Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available. Groups and tours are suspended until further notice, and parties of more than eight are not permitted.

Boston Children’s Museum is opening to the public on Wednesday, July 22, and for members only this weekend (July 17-19). The museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays with two time slots for visits: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 15, and must be purchased online ahead of time.

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston announced it will not be reopening under Phase 3 guidelines, and is targeting an early fall opening instead. Additionally, all museum events and programs have been canceled through at least August 31, according to its website.

Gyms/fitness centers

Boston Sports Clubs has reopened many of its Massachusetts locations since last week, and is opening 11 more Boston locations Monday.

Equinox reopens in Boston on Monday. Advanced booking is required, as are masks and social distancing. Steam rooms, saunas, spa facilities, pools, Kids Club, basketball courts, and sports team areas are temporarily on pause, according to its website.

Healthworks Fitness in Back Bay reopens Monday, following Cambridge, Chestnut, Coolidge Corner locations that reopened last week. Face masks, physical distancing, disinfecting, and online reservations are required.

SoulCycle locations have not reopened across Massachusetts, according to its website.

Barry’s Bootcamp locations in the Back Bay, Chestnut Hill, and downtown Boston all remain closed.

CorePower Yoga locations are also still closed in Boston and across Massachusetts.

Movie theaters





AMC, the world’s largest theater chain, will begin reopening locations nationwide on July 30 on a rolling basis, according to its website. Once it does reopen, there will be reduce auditorium capacities, social distancing standards, enhanced sanitation, and a simplified menu.

Regal Cinemas made a similar announcement that it will not reopen theaters until July 31. Contactless payment, increased sanitization, and social distance guidelines will be implemented. Guests will be required to wear face masks in lobbies, hallways, and restrooms, but can remove them inside the theater. The specifics of which locations will open when is not clear.

The Somerville Theatre said last week it was not feasible to reopen under the current restrictions.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre has not yet reopened.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.