Carissa Johnson’s music video captures Boston at the dawn of the pandemic

In the video for the “ So Far So Good ” remix, the singer-songwriter skateboards through the city’s barren streets at sunrise in April, in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. The creation is interspersed with footage of popular spots normally bustling with activity — Newbury Street, the waterfront, the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street.

“It was an isolated, strange, and almost eerie feeling riding around Boston in that moment,” she says. “But when you turn it into art, like this video, it suddenly becomes more positive.”

Advertisement

Johnson was playing venues on the West Coast when the outbreak struck. She returned to Boston, her hometown, in mid-April after canceling her spring tour. By then, her brother, Torin Johnson, had already began scaling the empty city with his drone.

Combining his overheard footage with shots of Carissa herself felt fitting for the song, she says. “The song’s about feeling stuck, feeling aimless. Emptiness very much fit the vibe.”

The sibling duo filmed for a few days at the crack of dawn. Throughout the video, the first inklings of morning light illuminate Johnson’s fluid movements.

Torin Johnson, Carissa's brother, captured the drone footage for the video. Carissa Johnson

Skateboarding is a staple in Johnson’s older videos, so it was only natural the activity made an appearance in her latest creation. She built, painted, and tweaked the cruiser board showcased in the video.

“It’s exciting to pick the parts,” she said. “Even in LA, I’d buy old $5 skateboards and turn them into art.”

Johnson officially released the audio of “So Far So Good” in June 2019. But it was remixed in March by producer-drummer Ryan Manning.

The remix is now featured on “The Good EP,” a collection of three recent singles, two remixes, and an acoustic version of a previous release that debuted on June 26.

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_