Body of Mass. man, 64, recovered off Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, R.I.

In a statement, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management identified the drowning victim as Matthew Smith.

Authorities on Monday recovered the body of a 64-year-old Fitchburg, Mass., man in waters about a half-mile off Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, R.I., after the victim had gone missing while swimming at the beach the night before, officials said.

According to DEM, a Coast Guard helicopter located Smith’s body around 7 a.m. Monday. Narragansett police and fire officials were alerted around 9 p.m. Sunday that Smith had disappeared about 90 minutes earlier while swimming, the statement said.

The beach was closed at the time and no lifeguards were on duty.

According to the statement, DEM “restricted swimming to waist-deep at state beaches Sunday because of strong surf and riptides following the storm system that went through Rhode Island Friday, July 10, into Saturday. Lifeguards at Scarborough made several rescues near Black Point throughout the day. At one point, beach managers restricted swimming to knee-deep.”

The DEM said authorities searched the area Sunday night and resumed looking for Smith at sunrise Monday.

“A Narragansett Fire boat recovered the body after it was spotted by the Coast Guard helicopter,” the release said.





