The dos and don’ts for campaign signs in Rhode Island

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

The deadline for candidates for public office to submit signatures has passed and we now (mostly) know who has qualified to appear on the ballot this year in Rhode Island, so now it’s time to move on to the most important and least important part of every campaign: signage.

There are campaign operatives who will tell you that no one has ever won or lost a race based on lawn signs, but there are psychological benefits to having pretty ones. Remember how badly you felt in Little League when you wanted to play for the blue team and ended up on the yellow team? That’s how candidates feel about their signs.

So as we enter true campaign season, here are a few tips for all the new candidates out there, as well as those of you who are running for the 57th time.

DO remember that signs don’t vote

You could have the best lawn sign in the history of lawn signs, but failing to knock on doors, make phone calls, and organize on Election Day will make you the guy/gal who lost despite having the best lawn sign in history. But for all of you high and mighty campaign managers out there, remember that signs (and other swag) make it all feel real. Plus, the candidates really want to send signs and bottle openers to their parents.

DON’T put your face on signs

The ballot box is not Tinder, and no one is swiping right in the Portsmouth Town Council race based on how good-looking you are. Plus, if you’ve ever cut someone off while driving or swore in church, now people will be able to put a name with a face.

DO remind people which office you’re seeking

We get it. You’ve got a Facebook page. Ted Nesi follows you on Twitter. But if you’re not running for president, there’s a good chance most voters haven’t thought too hard about the candidates for school committee. So make sure you tell them which office you’re running for.

DON’T overthink this

It’s so cool that the “E” in Biden looks like an American flag, but there’s a reason House Minority Leader Blake Filippi doesn’t make the “B” into a stick-figure man who is waving at you: Because that would look like advertising for Lake Filippi, not the candidate. You don’t need wacky fonts. You don’t need taglines. Simple wins.

DO make your last name larger than your first

Unless you’re Buddy or Madonna, first names don’t matter as much as last names. Your neighbors may be really excited to vote for Bob, but the folks on the next street over probably don’t know who Bob is.

DON’T place signs on vacant houses

Campaign signs are meant to test voter loyalty. What message does it send that the slumlord who has abandoned the neighborhood is supporting you?

DO remember that people drive at night

If you pick a color scheme that makes it difficult to see your name while people drive through the neighborhood, there is little value to your sign. A white font probably works best.

DON’T forget to take down your signs when you lose

Lawn signs and stickers are adorable between July and November. They’re litter in all other months.

⚓ My latest: It has been 20 years since Cornel Young Jr., an off-duty Black Providence police officer was shot and killed by his colleagues in a case of mistaken identity. One of the recommendations that came out of that incident was to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. Nothing happened. Will this time be any different?

⚓ My colleague Alex Speier has an in-depth piece on what the PawSox have meant to Pawtucket, and what the owners hope they can create when the team moves to Worcester next year.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Allyson E. Cote, founder and CEO of Ocean State Shields. Have someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits had the story on Friday about a top advisor to Governor Gina Raimondo catching a DUI. Now Dan Connors has resigned.

⚓ Elsewhere: Writing for the trade publication District Administration, Providence schools Superintendent Harrison Peters lays out a plan to fight racism in public schools.

⚓ Coronavirus: For some, the symptoms of the coronavirus can continue for months after a person is no longer infected.

⚓ Books: If you’re looking for something to do this week, the Globe has a list of virtual author readings for each day.

⚓ Race: Boston is one of the most “intensely gentrified” cities in the country.

⚓ Sports: With baseball finally set to begin next week, there is no better way to catch up on what’s happening than by reading Peter Abraham’s notes column.

⚓ Business: Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Erica Licht write that the bar for public reckoning has been set low in the United States when it comes to companies addressing racism. But real change is possible if companies examine their own past failures.

⚓ Governor Raimondo is not holding a coronavirus briefing today. Her press conferences are now scheduled for once a week on Wednesdays.

⚓ If you want to smile, the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America is holding a gratitude parade at 1 p.m. to thank the essential care providers at Rhode Island Hospital and Kent Hospital.

⚓ I’ll be a guest on Dan Yorke’s State of Mind at 7:30 p.m. on myRITV.

⚓ The Rhode Island Board of Elections has a long agenda for its 2 p.m. meeting, including lots of issues around mail ballots in the upcoming elections.

⚓ The Rhode Island Senate returns to action today, and will vote on legislation that would expand the ability of firefighters to qualify for a disability pension.

Thanks for reading.

