Healey leads 18 AGs in lawsuit over Trump’s international student ban

The suit, filed by attorneys general from states including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, calls the federal plan to bar international students “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful.”

The lawsuit also seeks an immediate injunction against the proposed rule, which would ban international students from studying in the US if their courses are all online this fall.

Attorneys general from 17 other jurisdictions are joining Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in suing the Trump administration over its new rule that could prohibit thousands of international students from studying in the US this fall.

“The Trump Administration didn’t even attempt to explain the basis for this senseless rule, which forces schools to choose between keeping their international students enrolled and protecting the health and safety of their campuses,” Healey said in a written statement Monday morning.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed Monday in US District Court in Massachusetts against the US Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversee student visas. Healey is expected to join a rally at noon at the State House, held by Harvard and Northeastern graduate student unions, to protest the new rule.

Harvard College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have also filed a separate, similar suit challenging the new rules, and a hearing in that case is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

ICE officials announced their new plan last week. It would forbid international students from living in the US if their schools elect to hold all courses online this fall, due to the pandemic. In normal times, international students are not allowed to take more than one course online, but the federal government waived that requirement this spring and summer because of the pandemic. The new rule is, for the most part, a return to the normal policy, but includes an option for students to return to the US if their school conducts a hybrid program, with some courses taught in person and others online.

Advertisement

The lawsuit by Healey and the other attorneys general argues that the new rule would harm not only students but colleges,which have spent months planning safe ways for students to resume their studies.

The suit says the new rule fails to consider the health of students, faculty, and staff, if international students are required to attend courses in person, and fails to consider the fact that in some countries, remote learning is not possible for students.

The suit also says the rule would impose significant financial harm to schools, because they could lose out on the millions of dollars that international students pay in tuition, housing, dining, and other fees. The suit also argues that the new rule would harm the economy, because it would preclude international students from staying to live in the US.

The suit also argues that colleges and universities are the very institutions that have a chance of conquering the pandemic, so it is counterintuitive to curtail their ability to continue to educate their students.

The lawsuit includes filings from 40 Massachusetts schools, including Northeastern University, Boston University, and the University of Massachusetts, each explaining how the rule would harm their school and students.

“If allowed to take effect, these rules will create costly, confusing and unnecessary hurdles for our international students and our campus communities, place millions of dollars in university revenue at risk, and deprive the Commonwealth’s economy of a valuable source of talent and innovation,” said UMass President Martin Meehan in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

Others have also decried the new plan. In a letter sent last Thursday, US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, US Representative Ayanna Pressley, and other members of Congress urged the heads of ICE and Homeland Security to abandon the planned change.

The other states joining Healey’s suit are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.