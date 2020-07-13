Hearing set to discuss possible plea deal in R.I. money laundering case

On Monday, Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen G. Dambruch and Assistant Attorney General John M. Moreira joined Corrente in a conference in the chambers of Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini.

But Britt’s lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Robert Clark Corrente, said he still expects the case to go to trial, and he said he will probably call Mattiello as a witness during the trial.

WARWICK, R.I. — A court hearing will take place July 22 to discuss a possible plea agreement for Jeffrey T. Britt , the Rhode Island political operative charged with money laundering and making a prohibited campaign contribution to bolster House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello’s 2016 reelection campaign.

After 15 minutes, they emerged, and Corrente said a hearing is now scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 22 to discuss whether the case can be settled without going to trial.

He said he had a conversation with state prosecutors last week, but he said, “I don’t know what their formal position is going to be.”

When asked if a proposed plea agreement would include jail time, he said, “Maybe.” But he said he wants to see what prosecutors formally propose.

Corrente said he still expects the case to go to trial. “I haven’t seen anything that has happened in the case so far that would suggest otherwise,” he said.

He said lawyers are discussing whether a trial would involve a jury or just a judge. A jury trial would take longer because of scheduling issues amid the pandemic.

Britt is accused of funneling money to a Republican candidate, Shawna Lawton, so she could put out a mailer endorsing Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, in his hotly contested 2016 House district race against state Republican National Committeeman Steven Frias.

Mattiello eked out a win, edging Frias by 85 votes, and he is now running for re-election again, facing Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a GOP activist married to Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung.

Britt has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, a felony, and making a prohibited campaign contribution, a misdemeanor.

Britt, 51, lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and he did not attend Monday’s hearing. If he had traveled to Rhode Island for the hearing, he would have had to remain quarantined for 14 days or undergo COVID-19 testing.

Corrente said Britt might be able to remain in Florida and “virtually attend” the July 22 hearing via video conference.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com