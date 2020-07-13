It’s been taking longer to get an Uber in Boston since the virus hit

“I live right near North Station. So usually I’ll request and they’ll be there before I get down to the lobby,” said Ben Allen, a management consultant.

While ride-hailing business is way down during the pandemic, those still using them in the Greater Boston area say they’ve been experiencing longer wait times for their pickups.

But for a recent trip to catch a flight at Logan International Airport, Allen said he waited 45 minutes for his driver. “I was sweating it.”

It’s been a common lament lately on social media, where some Boston-area riders have questioned why they are waiting up to an hour for a trip, or not being allowed to book a ride at all. A Boston sports radio personality, Jim Murray, recently tweeted a “PSA of sorts” about the issue. “You’ll be in Boston and your closest available ride will be in like, Billerica,” he wrote.

Just checking the app, riders can see the issue is common. On a recent weekday morning, for example, Uber said there were no drivers available in the heart of the Financial District. Prior to the pandemic, that area was typically so flooded with drivers that it was rare to wait more than a couple minutes.

Uber says it has seen a big uptick in Boston wait times due to shortage of drivers on the road. But the company cited a cause that may not garner much sympathy with riders: it’s not allowed to raise prices during the pandemic.

Uber’s controversial “surge pricing” technique boosts prices when the number of people requesting rides and those providing them are out of balance. While the company says this helps ensure more drivers hit the road, it has also been criticized as a form of price-gouging — especially during events such as MBTA breakdowns that prompt users to flood the system with requests.

But ride-hail companies in Massachusetts are banned from using surge pricing during states of emergency, one of which was declared in March as the virus began to spread. Now Uber wants the state to change those rules.

“Surge pricing ensures that riders — especially essential workers who need to get around — have access to affordable and reliable transportation and that drivers can earn more on trips during busy times,” said spokeswoman Alix Anfang. “We hope to work towards a solution with the state that allows for a reasonable amount of surge pricing during the continued state of emergency.”

Lyft declined to say whether wait times are now longer in Boston, or whether the phenomenon is unique to the region. But its app also indicates riders are waiting longer for trips now than they may have in the past. If there are delays, Lyft said, surge pricing could be one of “many factors.”

The surge-pricing ban has been enacted during previous Massachusetts emergencies, which are typically short-term events like snowstorms, though Uber used to flout the rules. In 2019, the company agreed to pay a fine of nearly $1 million for raising prices during a prior snow emergency.

Now, four months into the coronavirus emergency, the company said the ban on surge pricing is having a clear impact on ride-hailing in Massachusetts.

The company, however, declined to provide data comparing wait times for customers during the pandemic to earlier periods. It did share a comparison of wait times in Boston against two other cities in the Northeast that do not ban surge pricing: New York and Philadelphia.

It takes about nine minutes longer to get a ride in Boston than in those two cities. Boston riders are also about five times as likely to have no drivers available nearby when they start to book a ride, and 40 percent less likely to complete the booking they initiated. These metrics were all roughly equal in the three cities before the pandemic, Uber said.

Some riders have theorized other reasons for a driver shortage: some may have stopped driving to avoid the virus, especially with drivers eligible for unemployment, or are focusing more on food delivery services that require less interaction with the public.

But that wouldn’t explain the clear distinction between Boston and other cities, since the surge pricing rule is the biggest variable, Anfang said.

Uber said it hopes for a change that allows surge pricing at “a capped amount at a reasonable level,” and pointed to an executive order in Nebraska giving the companies a waiver from similar rules there.

The Department of Public Utilities, which regulates ride-hail firms, said any change to the policy would require a change in law, and noted that Governor Charlie Baker proposed legislation that would give the department some flexibility to surge pricing during states of emergency. The Massachusetts House of Representatives in March also passed a transportation package that would allow that flexibility; that bill has not been taken up by the Senate.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.