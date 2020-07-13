Lori Loughlin wants the lien on her $18-million Los Angeles house removed

In a brief filing in US District Court in Boston, attorneys for Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli asked Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to issue an order “releasing their $1,000,000 bonds secured by their property, reducing their bail from $1,000,000 to $100,000, and removing the requirement that the $100,000 bonds be secured by money or property.”

Former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her husband, both slated for sentencing Aug. 21 in the college admissions scandal case for paying bribes to get their daughters into USC as phony crew recruits, want the government to remove a lien placed on the real-life luxury house they put up as collateral in March 2019 so they could be freed on bond.

Prosecutors do not oppose the request, according to the filing. Court records indicate the couple’s home on Udine Way in Los Angeles is valued at $18 million.

“There is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing,” their lawyers wrote. “A requirement that their bond be secured with a lien on their home is not the ‘least restrictive’ condition necessary, as an unsecured bond, coupled with sufficient assets to collect upon, provides the same incentive for Defendants to appear in this case, which they will of course continue to do.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the dozens of people arrested in March 2019 as part of the nationwide “Varsity Blues” college admissions scam. Prosecutors say wealthy parents paid bribes to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at selective schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

In the case of Loughlin and Giannulli, the couple has admitted to paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither child rowed competitively. The actress, whose role as Aunt Becky on “Full House” endeared her to millions, and Giannulli both pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy-related charges tied to the bribes.

Though they each face up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors under the terms of a plea deal are seeking a two-month sentence for Loughlin and a five-month prison term for Giannulli.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.