Man killed, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Manchester, N.H.

A man died and a woman was wounded in what police described as an attempted murder-suicide in Manchester, N.H. on Saturday, officials said.

Shortly before midnight, officers arrived at a Union Street home to find Barry Lord, 46, dead in the driveway and a 47-year-old woman who had been shot twice in the legs.

Police said that Lord and the woman were having an argument when Lord shot at her multiple times. Lord then went outside and turned the gun on himself. The woman crawled to the road where a passing driver stopped to help.