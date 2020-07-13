Voters, public interest groups ask SJC to order Secretary of State Galvin to send mail-in ballot applications Wednesday

Common Cause, MassVOTE and seven Black, Latino, Asian, and elderly voters filed the lawsuit with the Supreme Judicial Court asking for the SJC to use its authority as the leader of the judicial branch to approve a writ of mandamus, instructing Galvin to implement the law enacted July 2 to assure maximum voter participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters of color and public interest groups Monday asked the state’s highest court to order Secretary of State William Galvin to comply with a new law requiring he send all Massachusetts voters a mail-in ballot application this Wednesday, something Galvin has said he does not have the money to do.

“Immediate relief is necessary to prevent the Secretary from undermining the rule of law and to ensure that the Commonwealth’s citizens may safely vote in the upcoming elections, despite the ongoing viral pandemic,‘' the Lawyers for Civil Rights and attorneys from the Ropes & Gray law firm said in court papers.

Seven voters of color from Greater Boston, some of whom are elderly and house bound to protect themselves from being exposed to the virus that has proven fatal for dozens of Massachusetts residents, see the mail-in ballot as the only way they can safely vote this election year, the lawyers said.

“The individual Petitioners typify those voters who will be most impacted if the Secretary is allowed to flout the law: low-income voters, voters of color, and elderly voters, all of whom are most likely to be disenfranchised if the law’s requirements are not met,‘' the attorneys argued.

Galvin told reporters last week that the Legislature added the new responsibility on his office without providing any way of paying for the postage and tasks associated with reaching out to 4.6 million voters. He said $5 million included in pending state legislation qualified as a down payment, not an amount covering the total cost he is facing.

“We had hoped to do it by that date. The legislation calls for it. But the Legislature has not sent the money,‘' Galvin told reporters July 8, the State House News Service reported. “We can’t pay for the postage. We can’t pay for the printing until we have the postal permit. We can’t buy the permit until we get the money.”

The activists contend that Galvin has $8 million in federal CARES Act money from the national COVID-19 relief package to pay for some of the mailing and that he does not need to wait for state money. “Public reports establish that numerous other states are currently using CARES Act funds precisely for the purpose that the Secretary claims is impermissible,‘' the attorneys wrote.

Debra O’Malley, Galvin’s spokeswoman, said she could not comment on pending litigation.

However, she said, the office has applications at the printers now and expects it will cost $2 million to mail out the applications; the overall process is expected to cost around $5 million to process returns from voters.

She said the office must first deposit money into its postal account before the mailing can be done, and that Galvin remains hopeful lawmakers will approve the money this week.

She also said the $8 million is allocated to handle mail in ballots for the September primary and the November general election and the costs associated with handling what may be a large volume of paper ballots. Municipalities are capable of handling standard paper ballots that voters cast in person, but those machines are not capable of handling folded ballots. Galvin is looking to lease machines that can handle the task, she said.

The $8 million will also finance PPE for poll workers needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.





