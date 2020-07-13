Mother and 4-year-old girl rescued from burning home in Medford

Firefighters were called to a fire at 30 Brookings St. at 2:23 a.m., Medford Deputy Fire Chief John Freedman said. Crews found flames burning on the front side of the home when they arrived at the scene.

A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were rescued from the second floor of a burning home in Medford on Monday morning after they became trapped inside a bedroom during the 2-alarm blaze, officials said.

Megan Lantanowich told WCVB that she first smelled smoke when her daughter woke her up for a drink of water. Lantanowich said she quickly realized the blaze had trapped them inside the home and she called 911.

“In the moment it felt like forever,” Lantanowich told WCVB. “We waved something out the window so they knew exactly what window we were in, and they took her off the ladder first, right out the window. Then they helped me out the window.”

No one was injured.

Firefighters from Medford and Arlington doused the blaze, which spread from the front of the home into the attic, by 2:45 a.m., Freedman said.

According to Medford assessing records, the single-family home was built in 1915 and, including the land, is valued at $523,900.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

