One person killed in motorcycle crash in Georgetown

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Georgetown on Sunday afternoon, according to the Essex County district attorney’s office.
Police found the male victim unresponsive and began performing CPR after responding to the corner of Pond Street and Lake Avenue around 2:10 p.m., officials said in a statement. The male was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials are withholding the name of the victim until his next of kin have been notified of this death.
State and local officials are investigating the crash. Officials have not issued any charges or citations.
