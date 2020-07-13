The President and the General

He unwittingly let himself be used as a prop by President Trump: part of the coterie that walked across a Lafayette Square in Washington where peaceful protesters were forcibly cleared so the president could show how tough he is while ludicrously holding a Bible, the contents of which he is about as familiar with as the Constitution.

“I should not have been there,” he said in a speech 10 days after the June 1 debacle in Lafayette Square. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Milley was angered by “the senseless and brutal killing of George Floyd” and repeatedly told the president he opposed using US troops to put down nationwide protests over Floyd’s death.

“The protests that have ensued not only speak to his killing, but also to the centuries of injustice toward African-Americans,” Milley said. “What we are seeing is the long shadow of our original sin in Jamestown 401 years ago, liberated by the Civil War, but not equal in the eyes of the law until 100 years later in 1965.”

It was an extraordinary speech about the legacy of slavery and racism, offered not by the president who should have offered it, but by a soldier who leads the most powerful military in the world. While Trump, who avoided military service at all cost, rattled sabres, a man who willingly put his life on the line for his country in Iraq and Afghanistan spoke movingly about the limits of force and the obligation of righting historical wrongs.

Friends of Milley’s told me he considered resigning, so distraught was he after being seen on parade with a president who treated him as a tinpot dictator might treat a sycophantic general.

Instead Milley chose to stay on and underscore the separation between the US military and its civilian masters — and to continue to challenge a president who views the military as a political tool at his disposal.

I met Milley, a Winchester native, four years ago when he was chief of staff of the Army and attended the launch of a new intensive clinical program at Home Base, the organization sponsored by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Red Sox that treats the invisible wounds of war, traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.

Milley hoped his presence would help reduce the stigma of such wounds, so that soldiers, Marines, airmen, and sailors would know the military leadership had their backs.

He told me his dad was a Marine from Somerville who fought at Iwo Jima and didn’t want him to join the military.

After Milley apologized for being duped by Trump, the president went after the military again, complaining that the Pentagon was considering changing the names of bases named after Confederate officers.

Trump’s instinct is to side with those who worship the appalling legacy of the Confederacy, which was comprised of states whose white voters today just happen to form much of Trump’s base.

Last week, Milley made it clear he won’t stop contradicting Trump. Appearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Milley signaled support for renaming bases and described the creation of the Confederacy as “an act of treason.”

He sympathized with Black soldiers being reminded every day that the bases where they serve are named for generals who “fought for the institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors.”

Milley, a Princeton graduate and keen student of history, noted that naming bases after Confederate generals was a political act meant to foster reconciliation between North and South. Any decision to rename them would be political, too, he suggested, and serve a different sort of reconciliation.

Trump likes to brag that he knows more about the military than his generals. But his top general knows a lot more about politics, courage, and common decency, than he ever will.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.