Flash flood warning issued as severe thunderstorms to continue through evening in central and eastern Mass.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are rolling across parts of the state Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and are expected to continue through the afternoon into the evening.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday afternoon for an area that included Danvers, Topsfield, Ipswich, and Newburyport. It has since expired. Forecasters also issued a flash flood warning for parts of the North Shore, which remains in effect through 6 p.m.
Strong thunderstorms have already affected parts of Mass. this afternoon, and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. across central and eastern Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island, and northeast Connecticut. “A few thunderstorms may become strong to severe, with localized damaging winds and torrential rains,” forecasters wrote. “The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.”
Besides the showers and thunderstorms, Monday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with highs in the mid 80s.
[Strong to Severe Storms Today] Isolated strong to severe storms are expected between noon & 8 PM, particularly across central and eastern MA into northern RI and northeast CT. Localized flash flooding and damaging winds are the main threats. Approximate Radar Simulation Below pic.twitter.com/T4mAkpXqMf— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
Monday night will be mostly cloudy and humid, and showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The mugginess will continue, with highs in the upper 70s and a 30 percent chance of showers overnight.
Forecasters say we should get some relief from the heat on Wednesday, which will be partly sunny and noticeably cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.
Looking for a break from the heat? You'll like the forecast for Wednesday! Check out the difference between forecast highs between today and mid week. pic.twitter.com/2VsNYyHTK1— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
