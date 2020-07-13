Flash flood warning issued as severe thunderstorms to continue through evening in central and eastern Mass.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are rolling across parts of the state Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and are expected to continue through the afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday afternoon for an area that included Danvers, Topsfield, Ipswich, and Newburyport. It has since expired. Forecasters also issued a flash flood warning for parts of the North Shore, which remains in effect through 6 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms have already affected parts of Mass. this afternoon, and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. across central and eastern Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island, and northeast Connecticut. “A few thunderstorms may become strong to severe, with localized damaging winds and torrential rains,” forecasters wrote. “The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.”