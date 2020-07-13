Green Line service resumes after smoke from wires spotted inside tunnel near Park Street station

Green Line service between North Station and Park Street stations has resumed after it was temporarily suspended due to smoke inside a subway tunnel Monday morning, officials said.

At 11:15 a.m., smoke was seen coming out of an overhead trough that carries wires in a Green Line tunnel between Government Center and Park Street, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.

Crews found smoldering wires that they quickly extinguished, Pesaturo said.