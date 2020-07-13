Green Line service resumes after smoke from wires spotted inside tunnel near Park Street station

Green Line service between North Station and Park Street stations has resumed after it was temporarily suspended due to smoke inside a subway tunnel Monday morning, officials said.
At 11:15 a.m., smoke was seen coming out of an overhead trough that carries wires in a Green Line tunnel between Government Center and Park Street, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA.
Crews found smoldering wires that they quickly extinguished, Pesaturo said.
“It wasn’t major,” said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department. “The issue was more electrical and there were some sparks.”
Alkins said firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes.
No one was injured.
Service resumed by 12:10 p.m., according to a tweet from the MBTA. Riders should expect residual delays of up to 10 minutes.
