State Police cruiser vandalized in Quincy, officials say

Three windows on a Massachusetts State Police cruiser were smashed while the vehicle was parked inside a Quincy parking garage overnight Sunday, officials said.
At 7:30 p.m., the trooper who the cruiser is assigned to left the vehicle inside a parking garage at 1 Brook Road, according to a statement from State Police.
When he went back to the cruiser at 6:50 a.m. Monday, he found that the front passenger and driver windows, along with the rear passenger window, had been smashed, officials said.
There is evidence that someone went inside the vehicle, but nothing seems to have been taken, authorities said.
The incident remains under investigation.
