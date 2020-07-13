State Police cruiser vandalized in Quincy, officials say

Three windows on a Massachusetts State Police cruiser were smashed while the vehicle was parked inside a Quincy parking garage overnight Sunday, officials said.

At 7:30 p.m., the trooper who the cruiser is assigned to left the vehicle inside a parking garage at 1 Brook Road, according to a statement from State Police.

When he went back to the cruiser at 6:50 a.m. Monday, he found that the front passenger and driver windows, along with the rear passenger window, had been smashed, officials said.