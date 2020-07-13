State police investigate death of dog on Revere Beach; Saugus woman accused of animal cruelty

Troopers found Revere firefighters and state Department of Conservation and Recreation lifeguards trying to resuscitate a small Chihuahua mix who was in “severe medical distress,” according to State Police press release.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said troopers responded to Revere Beach shortly after noon for a report of an injured dog near the Shirley Avenue bathhouse.

State Police are investigating the death of a small dog at Revere Beach on Sunday afternoon and are summonsing a woman on animal cruelty charges, authorities said.

“Efforts to save the dog, sadly, were unsuccessful,” the release said.

The 57-year-old Saugus woman who owns the dog told troopers that “she had taken the dog into the water when he suddenly became stricken and apparently drowned,” the release said.

After the woman left with the dog’s body, several witnesses approached the troopers and said they had seen the woman abuse the dog before the dog died.

Troopers are now summonsing the woman on animal cruelty charges.

“The woman was not arrested because she left the scene before the Troopers learned witnesses had seen her allegedly abuse the dog,” the release said.

Revere Councillor At Large George J. Rotondo told Boston 25 News that when he saw a lifeguard trying to resuscitate the dog, he went over and offered to help. He said witnesses at the scene told him that the woman had been abusing the dog and threw it into the water.

“People came up to me and said to me, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve seen her kicking the dog; we’ve seen her throwing the dog in the water,‘ ” Rotondo said in an interview with Boston 25 News. “I just said to myself, my God, I mean, the dog was like this big… If you can do that to an animal, you can do that to a person.”

Rotondo said witnesses at the scene were horrified, and the dog’s owner “was saying, ‘I can’t believe this is happening. This is my dog. It’s a service dog,‘ ” he said. “It was almost like she was having a breakdown.”

State Police said on Monday troopers got the dog’s body from a Chelsea man who co-owns the dog, and the investigation is ongoing.





