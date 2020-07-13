System issues cause trouble for customers at RMV Monday in Boston

“The Massachusetts RMV understands that a majority of the federal system issues are already corrected,” Reardon Riley said Monday afternoon. “However, there still remains an intermittent issue with verifying US passports.”

A federal system outage prevented the registry from verifying social security numbers and other information customers must provide when obtaining or renewing a license, ID, or permit, said Judith Reardon Riley, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

A system outage at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles created a long line of customers in Boston and made it difficult for some to complete online transactions Monday morning, officials said.

Maintenance was conducted on the federal system over the weekend, which affected license and ID transactions on the registry’s website Sunday, according to a tweet from the registry. Customers who received an error message were told to try again after 5 p.m. Sunday night.

The issue still persisted Monday morning. Customers posted on Twitter that they kept getting error messages on the RMV’s website, and a video shared on Twitter showed customers waiting in a line that wrapped around the block outside the registry’s Boston location.

Another long line was seen outside the Boston registry Thursday.

Reardon Riley said lines haven’t formed outside the registry often, since the locations are open by appointment only.

“On occasion, customers without appointments appear at centers and those customers are told to please go online and return another day or informed that the transaction they seek can be done online,” Reardon Riley said.

For more information on which transactions can be done online, go to the registry’s website at mass.gov/RMV.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com.








