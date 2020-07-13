These maps show when and where to expect thunderstorms in Mass. today

Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in New England Monday afternoon, and could bring damaging winds and torrential rainfall in some areas, and even potentially some flash flooding, National Weather Service forecasters said today.
A simulation model from the agency that was tweeted shortly before noon shows the storms moving over eastern Massachusetts, including the Boston area, from this afternoon through the evening.
[12PM] Here's a model simulation (timing is approximate) showing #thunderstorms developing early this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to locally severe especially between I-84 corridor & Cape Cod Canal. Main threats are damaging straight-line wind & torrential rainfall. pic.twitter.com/MOx7fco0jD— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
The weather service’s local branch to the north of Massachusetts showed a simulation that predicted parts of New Hampshire and Maine would also see the storms through the afternoon and evening, especially from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and warned of “damaging winds and heavy rainfall.”
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today, especially from 1 pm to 7pm. The main threats will be locally damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Please report any significant weather when safe to do so. The timing shown below should not be taken verbatim. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/hhW8hbiprs— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 13, 2020
A little after 12 p.m., the Boston-area weather service said that showers were popping up in southern New England, and tweeted a map showing rain hitting parts of eastern Massachusetts and northeastern Rhode Island, including the Brockton, Taunton, Franklin, and Providence areas.
A few showers started popping around Noon in Southern New England. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may contain strong wind gusts and downpours. Keep an eye to the sky. pic.twitter.com/rs5VQG1sdg— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
At 1:20 p.m., weather forecasters tweeted that the storms were moving into the Springfield area. (Around 2 p.m., light rain showers began to hit the Boston area.)
120 PM - Heads up in Springfield area!— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
Approaching storms will bring minor street flooding & winds may be strong enough to down branches. Get indoors when you hear thunder! pic.twitter.com/RKJQkIfRAd
The weather service also predicted that rainfall totals would be highest in the eastern and central parts of the state, as well as toward New Hampshire.
And although no watches or warnings had been immediately issued for mainland eastern or central Massachusetts, the weather service did issue a marine statement shortly before 2 p.m. noting that a strong thunderstorm capable of producing wind gusts and small hail was approaching the Boston Harbor and coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay, and advised boaters to get to land.
“Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots,” the agency said, as well as “briefly rough seas and lightning strikes.”
[1:55 pm] Marine Weather Statement for the waters east of Cohasset. Boaters should seek safe harbor. pic.twitter.com/jpcWEsj9NR— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
The weather service also tweeted around 2:30 p.m. that storms were hitting the North Shore area, and warned of wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, torrential rain, lightning, and pea-sized hail.
[2:25 pm] Heads up for those folks on the North Shore! This storm could produce pea-sized hail, wind gusts to 40 miles per hour, torrential rain, and cloud to ground lightning. Get indoors when you hear thunder! pic.twitter.com/Xja4Ap1bRk— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
Around 2:45 p.m., the weather service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Massachusetts, including Amesbury, Newburyport, and Danvers.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Danvers MA, Newburyport MA, Amesbury MA until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/A94HS9LXUd— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
A flash flood warning was also issued for the area through 6:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Lawrence MA, Newburyport MA, Andover MA until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/a7q4BpmYOo— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2020
