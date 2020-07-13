These maps show when and where to expect thunderstorms in Mass. today

A simulation model from the agency that was tweeted shortly before noon shows the storms moving over eastern Massachusetts, including the Boston area, from this afternoon through the evening.

Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in New England Monday afternoon, and could bring damaging winds and torrential rainfall in some areas, and even potentially some flash flooding, National Weather Service forecasters said today .

The weather service’s local branch to the north of Massachusetts showed a simulation that predicted parts of New Hampshire and Maine would also see the storms through the afternoon and evening, especially from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and warned of “damaging winds and heavy rainfall.”

A little after 12 p.m., the Boston-area weather service said that showers were popping up in southern New England, and tweeted a map showing rain hitting parts of eastern Massachusetts and northeastern Rhode Island, including the Brockton, Taunton, Franklin, and Providence areas.

At 1:20 p.m., weather forecasters tweeted that the storms were moving into the Springfield area. (Around 2 p.m., light rain showers began to hit the Boston area.)

The weather service also predicted that rainfall totals would be highest in the eastern and central parts of the state, as well as toward New Hampshire.

National Weather Service rainfall total predictions. National Weather Service

And although no watches or warnings had been immediately issued for mainland eastern or central Massachusetts, the weather service did issue a marine statement shortly before 2 p.m. noting that a strong thunderstorm capable of producing wind gusts and small hail was approaching the Boston Harbor and coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay, and advised boaters to get to land.

“Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots,” the agency said, as well as “briefly rough seas and lightning strikes.”

The weather service also tweeted around 2:30 p.m. that storms were hitting the North Shore area, and warned of wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, torrential rain, lightning, and pea-sized hail.

Around 2:45 p.m., the weather service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Massachusetts, including Amesbury, Newburyport, and Danvers.

A flash flood warning was also issued for the area through 6:30 p.m.





This story will be consistently updated throughout the afternoon and evening.

