Two people charged in Lowell stabbing

Two people were arraigned for the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man in Lowell, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Officials charged Juanita Laureano, 35, of Lowell, with murder and Jose Rios, 47, with assault and battery in connection to the death of Lowell resident Efrain Ruiz on Wednesday, a statement said.

Police said Ruiz was in a fistfight with Rios around 11 p.m. when Laureano pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back. Ruiz then walked to the Lemon Tree Food Shops on Appleton Street seeking help.