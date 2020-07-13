Weather forecast: Storms, then some relief from the humidity

Sunshine will become more prevalent across New England on Monday afternoon, potentially affecting the storms moving toward the area.

We have a slow-moving cold front approaching the area today. This front will eventually bring somewhat drier and cooler air for a couple of days this week.

Skies were mainly cloudy to start Monday with a continuation of the humidity. It will be a very different day than Sunday, with more in the way of cloudiness and an elevated chance of showers and thunderstorms for some this afternoon.

The slow nature of the front makes it possible many of us will see at least a couple of showers this afternoon. Depending on the amount of sunshine and how hot it gets will help determine whether any of these showers turn into thunderstorms and whether any of those become severe.

Advertisement

I think the majority of towns actually don’t see more than some light showers; the highest risk for storms will be after 2 p.m. until about 7 p.m., moving west to east across the area. Most of the storms will likely stay south of the Mass. Pike.

Showers and some thunderstorms are likely in certain towns Monday and Tuesday afternoon. WeatherBell

As is usually the case in these situations some parts of the region could completely miss these all together while other areas see a heavy dose of rain. Severe thunderstorms can contain hail, strong winds, or both. Today’s storms are likely to contain strong winds, as opposed to hail, if they occur.

As the front moves offshore tonight a little wave of low pressure will develop and move north. Tomorrow some upper-level energy will bring a renewed chance of showers in the afternoon. The most likely spots for these showers will be north of the Mass. Pike and again there could also be a couple of thunderstorms but I think the chances of severe weather tomorrow is less than today.

After the storms clear out, the region will get a brief break in the humidity and heat for Wednesday and Thursday. The dew points will fall back down to the upper 50s and low 60s you’ll still notice the humidity but it won’t be as oppressive.

Advertisement

Looking a little further ahead towards the upcoming weekend more heat and humidity is going to be building across much of the country. There are growing indications of a prolonged heat wave arriving here starting this weekend and lasting well into next week.