Trump wore a mask for the first time, Boston was ranked third most gentrified, and more

President Trump’s Saturday night rally in Portsmouth was supposed to give his reelection campaign a much needed boost as his polling numbers lag . But locals — and prominent state Republicans — spent days telegraphing concerns that the outdoor gathering could fuel the spread of the coronavirus. And on Friday, Trump’s campaign abruptly postponed the rally, citing the threat of a tropical storm that was not forecast to affect the area during his speaking time. Read more .

Trump delays N.H. campaign event, citing weather, as virus raises questions about the future of his rallies

The weekend saw a mix of clouds, sunshine, and high humidity — plus a scattering of stories from around the world. As readers re-enter the workweek today, here are 10 headlines you might have missed.

And while we’re on Trump ...

President wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Read more.

‘Sleepy Joe?’ Trump struggles to stick a label to ‘Teflon Biden’

The president can’t decide whether Joe Biden is “sleepy,” “corrupt,” hiding at home, or a stealthy Trojan horse for “radical” leftists — and that’s a problem for his reelection campaign. Read more.

Onto COVID news from around the US:

Florida reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; Disney World reopens

Florida on Sunday reported the highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases by any state since the start of the pandemic, with more than 15,000 new infections, eclipsing the previous high of 12,274, recorded in New York on April 4 amid the worst of that state’s outbreak. Meanwhile, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has reopened after nearly four months. Read more.

In Texas beach city, out-of-towners drove in an outbreak

Corpus Christi, a popular beachfront vacation spot for Texans from around the state, was thought of as a safe place to go as days went by with hardly anyone testing positive for the coronavirus. Now the city of 325,000 has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in Texas, a state where records for positive cases were set for four straight days last week, with nearly 11,000 recorded Thursday. Read more.

An ER doctor commits suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Hardest time of my life’

Dr. Lorna Breen was an over-achiever. But the hospital in New York where she worked was overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. “I don’t know what to do. I can’t get out of the chair,” she told her sister. Read more.

And, finally, headlines from around Boston:

In Arlington near Boston, Black voices challenge a white suburban school district to do better

A national uprising against racism has reinvigorated criticism of persistent racial inequalities in education, in mostly-white suburbs as well more diverse cities. Read more.

It’s been 40 years since someone has built over the Mass. Pike. Until now

For four decades, building atop the Massachusetts Turnpike has been the great white whale of Boston development. Full of promise, but no one could quite pull it off. Now it’s finally about to happen. Read more.

Boston is the third most ‘intensely gentrified’ city in the United States, study says

Boston is the third most “intensely gentrified” city in the United States, according to a new report, behind only San Francisco, which topped the study rankings, and Denver. To meet the criteria for gentrification in this study, the neighborhoods must have experienced dramatic increases in median home values, household income, and college educational attainment. Read more.

We held an all-time Celtics draft. Can you guess who went No. 1?

Russell or Bird? Havlicek or Pierce? While there are no easy choices, there are debates and disses. The Globe recently assembled its crew of NBA aficionados to complete a five-team, all-time Celtics draft. Read more.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.