Can’t blame police chiefs for calling it a day

I think its unfair to ascribe the sudden departures in law enforcement to what Milton Valencia describes as a possible reticence by some police chiefs “to confront issues around race and violence” (”Amid reckoning, some police chiefs call it quits,” Page A1, July 6). If you have an anti-cop mayor (Bill de Blasio of New York) or prosecutor (Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins) whose primary motivational device is scapegoating, then an already difficult job becomes impossible.

If my pension were ready to pay out, I would bid adieu to the mishegoss of urban policing and go fishing.