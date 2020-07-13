Harm’s way, from all corners, for US troops

Fast-forward more than 30 years, and the US intelligence community is investigating whether the Russians might have offered bounties to the Taliban for killing US soldiers and Marines. If so, perhaps Russia decided that the Taliban, as enemies of the United States, are Russia’s friend.

Re “Since Trump won’t act to protect American troops, Congress must” by Maura C. Sullivan (Opinion, July 7): “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” is an age-old stratagem. During the Soviet-Afghan war of the 1980s, the United States concluded that the Mujahideen, as enemies of the Soviet Union, were America’s friend. The US Operation Cyclone armed the Mujahideen with shoulder-launched Stinger antiaircraft missiles. The Stingers lethally downed Soviet helicopters and planes, hastening the Soviets’ departure from Afghanistan.

If investigations confirm that the alleged bounties occurred, the United States ought to consider chastening Russia, perhaps diplomatically or economically. The families of American troops who are killed deserve as much, and deployed forces need to be protected. However, this won’t be the last time that age-old maxim converges with the art of proxy wars.

Meanwhile, US withdrawal from Afghanistan should continue apace, undeterred by the implication of professed bounties or the hazard of illiberal, even strict, Taliban rule.

Keith Tidman

It is interesting to see the indignation being expressed by politicians and others over reports that the Russian government may have offered so-called bounty payments to Taliban fighters in Afghanistan to kill American troops there. After all, throughout the 1980s, when the US government provided weapons, training, and money to the so-called freedom fighters in Afghanistan to fight what was then the Soviet Union, we did not ask for targeted killing. Indiscriminate killing was fine.

Alan Schwartz

Our troops need support and protection, from our leaders and their peers

I write in response to the news of needless deaths of our troops. Congress, please support and protect them.

It is heartbreaking to read the report of the three US Marines who may have been killed by Russian-hired bounty hunters (“Since Trump won’t act to protect American troops, Congress must”), and of Vanessa Guillen, an Army specialist who may have been killed by a fellow soldier.

Justice and protection are not coming from the president when the Russians are involved, or from the chain of command when sexual harassment is the danger. Congress, protect our troops from a commander in chief who does not appear to value their lives, and protect them from their peers and superiors.

Ellen Whalen

Shame of troop losses in Afghanistan is ours

Democrats are up in arms over the leaked claim of Russian agents offering bounties for the killing of US troops in Afghanistan. Why the Russians should pay for this when the Taliban have been enthusiastically and voluntarily attacking US forces in their country for years is a mystery that makes the latest report hard to believe.

But even if the story is accurate, blaming the Russians for American losses in Afghanistan is short of the whole truth. It is American presidents — both Republican and Democratic — who have sent young Americans to kill and die in faraway Afghanistan. More than 2,000 Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans have lost their lives not to the perfidy of the Russians but because of a flawed war that has lasted almost 20 years.

If Maura C. Sullivan (“Since Trump won’t act to protect American troops, Congress must”) wants to protect the lives of American military, she would be urging Congress to bring them home from a useless and endless foreign war. Instead, congressional Democrats have responded to the news by voting to hinder a speedy withdrawal of the remaining US forces in Afghanistan. If they succeed in prolonging this war, the blood of more US and Afghan dead will be on their hands, not those of some nefarious foreign power.

Jeff Klein

Dorchester