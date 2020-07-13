Boston University, Holy Cross won’t have fall sports as Patriot League cancels season

The Patriot League announced it will cancel the 2020 fall sports season due to intense logistical challenges facing colleges as they try to navigate how to keep athletes safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston University and the College of Holy Cross are the two Massachusetts schools affected.

The Patriot League said conditioning, strength training, and other practice opportunities may be allowed under health and safety regulations during the fall semester. The league also noted they will try and find alternative ways for fall sport athletes to compete, possibly in the spring semester.