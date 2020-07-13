Boston University, Holy Cross won’t have fall sports as Patriot League cancels season

The Patriot League announced it will cancel the 2020 fall sports season due to intense logistical challenges facing colleges as they try to navigate how to keep athletes safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston University and the College of Holy Cross are the two Massachusetts schools affected.
The Patriot League said conditioning, strength training, and other practice opportunities may be allowed under health and safety regulations during the fall semester. The league also noted they will try and find alternative ways for fall sport athletes to compete, possibly in the spring semester.
No call has been made on winter or spring sports yet, the league said.
BU sponsors eight fall sports: field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s golf.
Holy Cross sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, field hockey, football, and women’s volleyball during the fall.
The Crusaders were scheduled to play at Boston College in football on Oct. 31.
The Patriot League joins the Ivy League and the NESCAC in canceling its fall sports season and said it will decide on a decision about winter and spring sports at a later date.