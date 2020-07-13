Boston’s PGA Tour playoff tournament to be played with no fans

“We sort of anticipated more than most tournaments that this might be our fate, however, the PGA Tour out of abundance of caution with recent spikes all over the country just said, ‘You know what, we’re going to play with no spectators’ and we of course support that decision because health and safety has always been first for us,” said the tournament’s executive director, Julie Tyson, on Monday morning.

Out of mounting concern over the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour and the state of Massachusetts decided to ban spectators from attending the 2020 Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton on Aug. 20-23.

Boston-area golf fans who thought they would be able to watch from up close the best golfers in the world next month thought wrong.

Refunds for ticket-holders will be processed automatically by TicketMaster, but Tyson said that there will be a “little bit of a delay” of about four to six weeks for funds to be returned because of the high volume of refunds TicketMaster is handling.

The news arrived the same day that Massachusetts entered Phase 3 of its re-opening protocol with patrons able to resume entering indoor spaces like restaurants, gyms, and museums. Professional sports are now allowed to be held in the state, but without fans. The Red Sox will open July 24 in a fan-less Fenway Park.

NASCAR is planning to allow about 19,000 spectators at its Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in Loudon, N.H., on Aug. 2.

Tyson said the pace of tickets sales, as well as sponsorships and hospitality partners, was high over the holidays and through March before the pandemic hit. In the three months before the event, when the bulk of tickets are sold, sales have been “virtually none,” said Tyson.

Tyson said approximately 1,000-1,100 personnel will be required on the grounds of the 97-acre golf course in order to stage the televised event, which will draw the top-ranked 125 golfers in the world for the first leg of the 2020 FedEx playoffs. They will be vying for the $9.5 million purse as well as to make the 70-golfer cut for the penultimate BMW Championship the following week.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 12-16 before being pushed back when the PGA Tour re-shuffled its calendar due to COVID-19.

The Northern Trust alternates between the TPC Boston and Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., with Boston hosting the event in even years. The PGA Tour did not have an event in Boston last year, but TPC Boston has hosted tour events since 2003.

When the tournament was announced last October, the tour and Northern Trust emphasized the event would have a Boston-flavored, fan-centric approach, with Lawn on D and Fenway Park’s Green Monster-themed attractions on the grounds.

“We were really going to celebrate Boston and its roots in sports, we had some really fun fan engagement experiences, that part we’re really disappointed about,” said Tyson. “If there is a silver lining, the silver lining is that we’re allowed to have an event in the state of Massachusetts, we’re going to be able to televise it from TPC Boston, which is a golf course that the players have always loved and we’ll be able to see some really great golf at least played in Massachusetts – we won’t see it live and in person.”

