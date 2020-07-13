Here’s what we learned about the Bruins from their first day back on the ice together

The coaching staff all wore facemasks through the 45-minute practice session. The hockey haute couture for coach Bruce Cassidy and crew was a black mask, featuring horizontal gold stripes and the club’s iconic Spoked-B logo.

A couple of key players, David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase, were among the missing skaters after a four-month layoff, though both forwards are expected to join the workouts in the next day or two.

NHL life amid the new normal, however that comes to be defined, began for the Bruins at 9:30 Monday morning at their Brighton workout facility.

Upward of 10 players sported playoff beards, well ahead of the postseason drop of the puck early next month. Best in show among the beard brigade went to veteran pivot David Krecji, followed by fellow center Patrice Bergeron, who opted for a close crop.

Par Lindholm (right) celebrated in front of David Krejci after scoring a goal on Day 1 of the Bruins' training camp. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Media members, including reporters, commentators, photographers, and videographers, spaced out comfortably and well within social-distancing specifications inside the chilly Warrior facility. A sparing number of interviews, three in total, were conducted via Zoom sessions. As planned, no direct intermingling between the Fifth Estate and members of the Original Six franchise.

On a day unlike any other in league history — with 24 franchises taking initial steps back after the insidious league-wide COVID-19 interruption — it otherwise appeared to be business as usual for a first day back in business here in the Hub of Hockey.

Cassidy deliberately chose not to refer to it as the start of training camp.

“I addressed the guys, and my message is … I’m going to call it return-to-play camp, or return-to-play practices,” said Cassidy, whose club owned the league’s best record when play was forced into hibernation. “Because to me, training camp is a different mentality. It’s longer. It’s a grind. It’s the beginning of a long marathon. This isn’t the case … this is the beginning of a quick return, a sprint.”

Overall message: after some four months of nothing but time to waste, time is relatively at a premium in what will be the Bruins’ quick-immersion puck renaissance. They will pack up here a week from Sunday, after about a dozen workouts, and join 11 other Eastern Conference NHL teams in Toronto for the start of post-season play on Aug. 1.

“It was nice today, driving to the rink, knowing that … the whole group’s coming,” mused Bergeron, following a practice highlighted by a full work force of perpetual grins. “We have a goal and dates that are set now, which is a lot easier for everyone to get ready. Normalcy is something that we were all seeking throughout this whole pandemic – it’s one step toward normalcy, I guess.”

Cassidy offered no detailed explanation as to the absences of Pastrnak and Kase nor in regard to the other absentees, including the likes of Trent Frederic, Urho Vaakanainen, Anton Blidh, and Dan Vladar. A couple of those players, noted Cassidy, were scheduled to skate later in the day.

Pastrnak and Kase were the headliners in the missing group and Cassidy, limited in what he can say because of league protocol, made a passing reference to “the timing of when they got here … haven’t had enough tests.”

Guess: both players were in Europe, returned recently, and must be test-certified “virus-free” before they join the full group.

Cassidy also chose not to read too much into the Day 1 drills overall, but rightly noted that third-year pro Anders Bjork was flying out there. Bjork, who will turn 24 next month, always stands out because of his speed, an asset on full display, especially with some of his cohorts clearly just beginning to shake off the rust.

“He was maybe the best player out there, today,” noted Cassidy. “But it’s Day 1. So are we automatically going to say, ‘OK, he’s in with players so-and-so?’ [No.] But it’s good for him. There’s competition here and I think our guys understand that — and they’ve understood it for two years here”.

Obviously, added Cassidy, someone like Bergeron “is not going anywhere in the lineup'‘, but there are roster spots available, even if only on a game-to-game basis, based on lineup fatigue or situational matchups against different opponents.

“We’ve rotated different guys in and out,” said Cassidy. “We’ve put guys in the press box for the odd night to let them know, ‘Hey, listen, we expect a little bit better here and there.’ And that won’t change.”

All that said, a probable lineup for the start of play in Toronto, which will have the Bruins playing in at least one exhibition game the week of July 26, looks like this:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie-Charlie Coyle-Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner

Defense

Charlie McAvoy-Zdeno Chara

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Jeremy Lauzon

Goal

Tuukka Rask

Jaro Halak

In part because of the absence of Pastrnak and Kase, Cassidy bumped Kuraly up to right wing in the Ritchie-Coyle combination. Par Lindholm moved into Kuraly’s No. 4 center spot between Nordstrom and Wagner.

“We have this [time] luxury of doing some of this now,” said Cassidy. “Lindholm, Nordstrom, and Wagner have played well together as a line — and I thought Lindy did a really good job in the middle there. We can move Kuraly to different spots in the lineup … does it free up Sean to be a little more creative, offensively? Who knows, right? We’ll look at it and see if there is any merit to it.”





After 122 days of waiting, and with July vegetation in full bloom outside the rink, hockey was back in season.

“We’ll get used to it over time,' “said Krug, noting some of the scheduling and distancing quirks made necessary by the pandemic. “We always will and we’ll welcome that uncertainty and just try to enjoy it. Either way, we’re just having a blast being in each other’s presence and working toward the same goal together.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy conducted the first session of training camp on Monday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

