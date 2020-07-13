D.C. United comes out swinging

One of the longest-serving members of the New England Revolution has no interest in going elsewhere. Teal Bunbury , in the midst of his seventh season in Foxborough, agreed to a multi-year contract extension the team announced. The 30-year-old forward was in line for his first crack at free agency come the end of the MLS season, but chose to remain with the rising Revolution. Acquired in a trade before the 2014 season from Sporting Kansas City, Bunbury is New England’s eighth-leading scorer all time, with 35 goals and 20 assists in 183 regular-season appearances . . . Washington Spirit captain Andi Sullivan will undergo surgery Thursday after tearing the medial meniscus in her left knee, an injury that will sideline her for the remainder of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup and three to six months overall. Sullivan, a US national team midfielder, was hurt in the second half of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash in Herriman, Utah. An MRI exam revealed the injury, which is to the same knee that required ACL surgery in late 2016 while she starred at Stanford . . . The Portland Thorns will face top-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup after wrapping up the group stage with a scoreless draw with the rival OL Reign in Herriman, Utah. The Thorns were winless in the opening round to finish last among the eight teams playing in the tournament, which was wrapping up group stage matches Monday. All eight teams in the tournament advance to the knockout round. The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, was forced to withdraw because of positive COVID-19 tests . . . Manchester City successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League in a surprising legal victory. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban, but imposed a $11.3 million fine on the club for failing to cooperate with independent investigators. Some UEFA allegations accusing City of finance rules violations dating back several years were not proven and others were “time-barred,” the court said. Man City joins Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Galatasaray in beating UEFA in appeal cases related to finance monitoring rules in the past two years. The decision by the three CAS judges clears the team coached by Pep Guardiola to play in the group stage of the Champions League next season. The case does not affect City’s place in this season’s competition, which resumes next month.

After four months of waiting, two weekend postponements, a health scare and uncertainty about when its first match at the MLS Is Back Tournament would take place, D.C. United returned to competition Monday and staged a remarkable comeback in a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC at the Wide World of Sports Complex. The match had been scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Sunday morning because Toronto was late arriving in Florida. Then, less than an hour before Sunday’s kickoff, amid a health scare affecting both teams, United arrived at the field but Toronto did not. MLS rescheduled it for Monday. United looked lost and listless for 45 minutes, conceding two goals and receiving a red card. But despite playing shorthanded, United grabbed a point. Federico Higuaín scored in the 84th minute, four minutes after making his D.C. debut. And in the first minute of stoppage time, United equalized when center back Steven Birnbaum nodded Felipe Martins’s free kick to center back Frédéric Brillant for a 7-yard header. As the final whistle sounded, frustration and anger over events of the past few days spilled out. Players exchanged words and shoves. United will resume Group C play Friday against New England . . . In the late game, Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez scored six minutes apart midway through the second half, and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 3-3 draw with the Houston Dynamo in the highest scoring game of the tournament.

WNBA

Season finally to start July 25

The WNBA season is scheduled to tip off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. Team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor’s name. Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor’s name on their jersey for subsequent games. Additionally, throughout the season, players will wear warm-up shirts that display “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back. The league’s 24th season will be played at a single site in Bradenton, Fla. Each team will play a 22-game schedule, facing opponents twice. One game will be designated as a home game and the other one a road contest. The league will have three games a day, playing on the two courts at the Feld Entertainment Center, which is near the IMG Academy where the players are staying.

Advertisement

NFL

DeSean Jackson to visit Auschwitz with Holocaust survivor

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has accepted a Holocaust survivor’s invitation to visit Auschwitz concentration camp with him in Poland. Edward Mosberg, who is 94, invited Jackson to visit the camp last week after the NFL veteran was widely condemned for posting images of anti-Semitic quotations falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler and for praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has long espoused anti-Semitic ideas, on his Instagram feed. According to the Jerusalem Post, Mosberg and Jackson spoke Friday via videoconference call, during which Mosberg wore the uniform given to him at the Mathausen concentration camp . . . Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told the Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football. Olsen, 35, signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers . . . Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league said. Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Chicago Marathon halted by pandemic

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced. Marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 endures. As of Sunday, Chicago’s health department reported 55,184 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,682 deaths due to complications from COVID-19. Chicago’s event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than 1 million spectators . . . The remainder of the PGA Tour schedule this season will be played without spectators after the organizers of four tournaments announced that they would close their events to the public. The organizers for the Wyndham Championship and the three tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup playoffs each released a separate statement Monday announcing the decision. The Tour Championship, scheduled for Sept. 4-7 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, is set to be the last event of the playoffs, which in normal years are contested after golf’s major tournaments and feature the PGA Tour’s largest purses . . . Jamel Herring was supposed to fight Tuesday night in Las Vegas as part of a feel-good card topped by two boxers who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus had other ideas. And now Mikaela Mayer will go it alone. Herring tested positive Monday for COVID-19, stripping an ESPN card of a title fight and leaving Mayer as the main event. It was the second cancellation for Herring, who was pulled from a scheduled July 2 fight after becoming sick but had tested negative as late as July 3. Another fighter on the card, Luis Melendez, also tested positive Monday and his fight with Eddie Vazquez was scrapped. Both Herring and Mayer tested positive for the coronavirus last month, forcing them off boxing cards they were supposed to headline. The two fighters — good friends from their amateur days — subsequently tested negative and were supposed to fight in separate co-mains at the MGM Grand as part of Top Rank’s twice-weekly fights. With no symptoms, Mayer wanted another test to make sure it wasn’t a false positive. But the early protocol for the ESPN fights was that once a fighter tested positive, the fight was off . . . Ken Church, who rode more than 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, died Monday. He was 90. Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nev., and was taken to a hospital. He contracted COVID-19 there and died, his daughter Debbie Anderson told Del Mar racetrack officials in California.