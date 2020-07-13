Longtime stalwart Teal Bunbury sticking with Revolution

“I knew this was a place that was heading in the right direction,” he told the team website . “To try to be a part of something special, try to take this club and organization to the next level in any way possible — that’s something that really meant a lot to me, and really pushed me in making this decision.”

Teal Bunbury, in the midst of his seventh season in Foxborough, agreed to a multi-year contract extension the team announced Monday. The 30-year-old forward was in line for his first crack at free agency come the end of the MLS season, but chose to remain with the rising Revolution.

One of the longest-serving members of the New England Revolution has no interest in going elsewhere.

Acquired in a trade before the 2014 season from Sporting Kansas City, Bunbury is New England’s eighth-leading scorer all time, with 35 goals and 20 assists in 183 regular-season appearances. He has appeared in 27 or more matches in each of his six complete Revolution seasons, and set new personal bests in 2018 with 11 goals across 32 games (30 starts). Bunbury matched those 32 appearances last year, tallying another six goals, and started both New England matches before the coronavirus pandemic delayed this season.

Bunbury was a late substitution in last Thursday’s victory over Montreal to kick off the MLS is Back tournament.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with Teal Bunbury over the past year, and have found him to be an invaluable part of our team and organization,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a statement. “Teal’s contributions on the field speak for themselves and he has been an important part of our team’s re-building efforts.”

The Ontario-born father of two told the team website he and his wife Kaity recently bought a house in the area, making a commitment similar to the one the Revolution have made by hiring Arena, who helped end their three-year postseason drought, and spending $35 million on a new training center which opened last December.

“This is a special moment for myself and my family. This isn’t my first time re-signing with the Revolution, but I think it’s a special time with the place the club is heading,” Bunbury said. “The Kraft family, Bruce Arena, and the rest of the coaching staff have been phenomenal. It’s a place I wanted to continue to be a part of, help continue to try to be a leader, continue to work hard for this club, this organization, and the community. I’m really grateful.”

The Revolution play their second match in the MLS is Back tournament at 8 p.m. on Friday against D.C. United.