PGA takeaways: With intimidation factor a thing of the past, young players showing no fear

The Workday was the fifth tournament in the PGA’s restart since the pandemic, and three have been won by players 27 or under.

Collin Morikawa, 23, stunned Justin Thomas, 27, on the third playoff hole at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday in the best finish that nobody saw. The third member of the final-round pairing was Viktor Hovland. He is 22.

There have been 26 official events on the PGA Tour in the 2019-20 season. Twelve have been won by players under the age of 30.

Golf is changing. Gone are the days of young players being intimidated on Tour — unburdened by the scars from years of getting pummeled by Tiger Woods, who is now 44.

Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Hovland and Morikawa have won this season. All are under 23. Matthew Wolff is only 21 and he won last year.

Other takeaways from Muirfield Village after the first of consecutive PGA events at Jack Nicklaus’s place (the Memorial is this week):

▪ Thomas made eagle on the par-15th Sunday and walked to the par-3 16th with a three-shot lead with three to play. He bogeyed two of his last three holes, then lost the playoff on the third hole. Thomas burned the lip of the cup on No. 18 twice. His 60-foot bomb on 18 for birdie on the first extra hole should have won it, but Morikawa calmly buried a clutch 24-footer to keep the playoff going.

▪ It was Morikawa’s second playoff in the PGA restart. He lost the Charles Schwab Cup, the PGA’s first event since the pandemic, missing a 4-footer. Daniel Berger graciously accepted the gift. Morikawa’s 2-foot putt did a victory lap around the hole on 18 in regulation Sunday. “The hole was very kind to me,” Morikawa told Golfworld.

▪ Hovland is the only player to make the cut in all five restart events. He has not had a round over par.

Viktor Hovland finished in third place Sunday. Sam Greenwood/Getty

▪ The gritty Thomas was disappointed at blowing a lead, but he told Morikawa, “Well done, it’s not our last battle.”

▪ Rory Sabbitini and Chase Seiffert made birdies despite dumping shots in the water. Sabbatini rinsed his tee ball on No. 2, then holed out from 167 yards. Seiffert lost a ball trying to lay up on the par-5 11th, then holed his birdie from 129 yards.

▪ Brooks Koepka missed the cut. He’s No. 156 in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 make it to the first PGA playoff event, the Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton Aug. 20-23.

▪ It’s not all about the young guys. Jerry Kelly, 53, finished at 8 under, T-22.

▪ The field this week for the Memorial is predictably stacked. Woods, in his restart debut, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Koepka are the headliners.





















