Why the Patriots’ Devin and Jason McCourty would vote for Ben Watson for president

The Patriots’ Devin and Jason McCourty offered a glimpse into their feelings on the dominant issues of 2020 – coronavirus, the death of George Floyd, and subsequent protests against systemic racism – in a guest column they penned for Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB that published Monday.

Explaining their own experience with the coronavirus pandemic, the two members of New England’s secondary noted how they took a Disney Magic cruise in the offseason, but that it finished on March 5, just before the lockdowns began.

“A week later, there were cruise ships all around the world being quarantined at sea, not knowing when they’d be allowed out of the water.”

And as longtime NFL players with families, they soon discovered just how different this offseason would be.

“COVID-19 crippled our world and we are still in search of normalcy in this totally new environment,” Devin and Jason explained. “As NFL veterans of over a decade, we quickly found out that our offseason would be the furthest thing from normal. The realization that things were different first occurred during virtual meetings, when one of your kids could come running into the room dressed as Spiderman shooting webs at you.”

Initially, the McCourtys mirrored other football players who were content to quarantine in March and April (the usual months of the NFL offseason). Yet with training camp drawing closer, they are starting to wonder what the 2020 season will look like.

“Now, here we are in mid-July, and every player is thinking about football again,” wrote the twins. “So, what exactly does the 2020 NFL player look like?”

2. The NFL is in an unprecedented offseason.

For fans who might not be aware of the league’s usual procedures, Devin and Jason tried to illustrate some of the basic challenges. One of the greatest difficulties currently are for players just entering the league.

“Imagine being a 2020 NFL rookie who will start training camp without visiting his playing city or team facility at all,” they wrote. “They’ll walk into the building on day one, not knowing where the cafeteria is, and have to trust that the things they learned virtually will place them in the right spot when the real practices start.”

On a wider level, players remain unsure of what the league’s near future will look like.

“As the days roll past in July, every NFL player is scrolling through Twitter, finding out news about the upcoming season, wondering if there will even be a season. So many questions with virtually no answers, all three weeks removed from a potential start to training camp.”

Just as they have done in previous discussions about the 2020 season, the two Patriots are siding with a more cautious view of football in the greater context of an ongoing pandemic.

“We preach player safety as being the foundation of our game all the time,” they said. “Well, there’s no better time than now to make sure that is at the forefront of everything we do.”

“But we have reached a point where there is no guidance, there is no wily old veteran to look up to when it comes to the circumstances we face today.”

3. They’d vote for Ben Watson for president.

Along with COVID-19, the other major story of 2020 has been the campaigns against racial injustice and police brutality.

“We all witnessed the horrid killing of George Floyd,” wrote Devin and Jason. “The country went from a full standstill to an all-out uproar.”

Regarding player activism, they expect to see kneeling during the anthem before games, and greater efforts off the field.

“The 2020 season will most likely feature men kneeling during the national anthem for the first time — some players and possibly coaches. We’ll also see more players writing op-eds, testifying at state houses and working in a number of other ways.”

Former Patriots tight end Ben Watson, now retired, drew their praise for speaking out.

“Maybe Ben Watson will be inspired by Kanye West and add his name to the Presidential race,” they added. “Ben: You would have our votes. If you just want to see guys play football, 2020 might be the year to take a break from the NFL. Guys have a burning passion for change, and nothing will get in the way.”

Ultimately, the McCourtys concluded that the “verdict is still out” on the many questions confronting NFL players in 2020. They — like NFL fans — continue to watch for answers.