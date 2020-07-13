With free agency looming, Bruins’ Torey Krug knows the risks of playing

Provided he doesn’t come to terms on a new deal with Boston GM Don Sweeney in the meantime, Krug in October or November formally will become an unrestricted free agent and be able to cut a deal with any NHL club.

The financial risk for Torey Krug returning to play is higher than that of many NHLers. The point-producing Bruins backliner, who turned 29 during the NHL lockdown, will be working under an expiring contract when postseason play begins early next month.

Ultimately, Krug should see a pay day of at least some $7.5 million per season over a minimum six seasons. But until then, he’ll be playing with his health and checkbook at risk, all amid the intense competition of oft-ferocious postseason play.

“It’s definitely risky — I’d be lying to you if I said it’s not,” Krug said during Zoom session following the club’s Monday morning practice. “Having, you know, three or four months off and then going into the most intense hockey you can possibly play at any level. There is always risk of injury whenever you play, but certainly in this moment you don’t have the normal training that you do, the preparation, all the work to make sure your body feels good and you can go in there without any worries.”

That said, added Krug, “Any time you get a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup, I think you take it every time you get it. Hopefully we can do that as a group and enjoy each other’s company in the bubble up [in Toronto] and hopefully come home with something we can hang our hat on.”

These policies are etched in ice

The Bruins will be back at work in Brighton Tuesday at 9:30 and that start time is not likely to change throughout the week. Similar to when the games begin, no fans are allowed in the arena for the workouts … Along with David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins already with at least some semblance of a playoff beard: Nick Ritchie, Jeremy Lauzon, Matt Grzelcyk, Zach Senyshyn, Anders Bjork, Joakim Nordstrom, Charlie McAvoy, Chris Wagner, and Jaroslav Halak … Karson Kuhlman filled in for a shift or two on line rushes with Brad Marchand and Bergeron … Prior to the start of the workout, coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the full team inside the dressing room and said he wore a mask while speaking. Normally, the complete squad would meet in the audio-visual room that would have players sitting elbow to elbow in theater-style seating. The dressing room offered greater space and better social distancing … Your faithful puck chronicler inadvertently broke distancing rules when posing for a picture inside the arena, standing adjacent Globe photographer Matt Lee some 15 minutes before players were on the ice. YFPC then posted the picture on Twitter, which quickly drew a request from NHL headquarters to delete it, because it did not adhere to distancing standards. YFPC regrets the error.

