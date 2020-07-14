Many standouts among Television Critics Association nominees

Every year, the Television Critics Association, a group of about 250 journalists (including me) from the United States and Canada, hand out awards, although, of course, this year’s in-person ceremony has been canceled.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said TCA president (and former Globie) Sarah Rodman, now an executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”