Many standouts among Television Critics Association nominees

Every year, the Television Critics Association, a group of about 250 journalists (including me) from the United States and Canada, hand out awards, although, of course, this year’s in-person ceremony has been canceled.
“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said TCA president (and former Globie) Sarah Rodman, now an executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”
Here are many of the nominees:
Individual Achievement in Drama
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)
Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO)
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
“60 Minutes” (CBS)
“Frontline” (PBS)
“Hillary” (Hulu)
“The Last Dance” (ESPN)
“McMillions” (HBO)
“The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries
“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)
“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)
“Normal People” (Hulu)
“The Plot Against America” (HBO)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Outstanding New Program
“The Great” (Hulu)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“Euphoria” (HBO)
“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
“Pose” (FX)
“Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
“Better Things” (FX)
“Dead to Me” (Netflix)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Program of the Year
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“Succession” (HBO)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
