Tom Bergeron leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 15 years as host

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated July 14, 2020, 9:53 a.m.
Tom Bergeron accepts outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Dancing with the Stars" at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2012.
Tom Bergeron is out as host of “Dancing with the Stars,” apparently against his will.

The Haverhill native announced his dismissal with characteristic good humor Monday night, tweeting: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Also departing the reality dance competition is Erin Andrews, who has been Bergeron’s cohost since 2014. In a statement, ABC said it’s taking the show, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers, in a “creative new direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family,” the ABC statement said. “He departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.”

Bergeron, who turned 65 in May, began his career as a DJ in New Hampshire before joining WBZ-TV in 1982, where he was host of “Lottery Live” program and the popular afternoon talk show “People Are Talking.”

Nationally, Bergeron is best known as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Hollywood Squares,” and a fill-in host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

On Twitter, Bergeron’s ouster was met with sadness and anger, with some viewers saying they’d never watch “Dancing with the Stars” again.




Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan