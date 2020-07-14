Tom Bergeron leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 15 years as host

Tom Bergeron is out as host of “Dancing with the Stars,” apparently against his will.
The Haverhill native announced his dismissal with characteristic good humor Monday night, tweeting: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”
Also departing the reality dance competition is Erin Andrews, who has been Bergeron’s cohost since 2014. In a statement, ABC said it’s taking the show, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers, in a “creative new direction.”
Advertisement
Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?— Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020
“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family,” the ABC statement said. “He departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.”
Bergeron, who turned 65 in May, began his career as a DJ in New Hampshire before joining WBZ-TV in 1982, where he was host of “Lottery Live” program and the popular afternoon talk show “People Are Talking.”
Nationally, Bergeron is best known as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Hollywood Squares,” and a fill-in host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”
On Twitter, Bergeron’s ouster was met with sadness and anger, with some viewers saying they’d never watch “Dancing with the Stars” again.
I am so disappointed that @Tom_Bergeron will no longer be a part of #DWTS. Literally such a bad decision. He is an integral part of the show... It will not be the same without him. The show just lost a little bit of heart and soul today.— DWTS Interact (@DWTSInteract) July 14, 2020
Does ABC not realize how beloved Tom Bergeron is? He’s been there since the beginning (in 2005!) and actually loves the show. Such a bad decision. #DWTS— Erica (@lilsushigirl) July 14, 2020
Tom, you are one of the kindest & most supportive people I’ve met in this industry! I enjoyed every interaction we ever had! You will always be 1 of my host hero’s (I mean ur book gave advice in the beginning) thank you & enjoy this next chapter. It will be great. @Tom_Bergeron https://t.co/kLt9CMOmNS— Karamo (@Karamo) July 13, 2020
Tom Bergeron Was the Heart of 'Dancing With the Stars' https://t.co/vMfnTmEMhp#DWTS pic.twitter.com/GsVqjPznex— Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) July 14, 2020
Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan