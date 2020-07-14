Tom Bergeron leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 15 years as host

Tom Bergeron is out as host of “Dancing with the Stars,” apparently against his will.

The Haverhill native announced his dismissal with characteristic good humor Monday night, tweeting: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Also departing the reality dance competition is Erin Andrews, who has been Bergeron’s cohost since 2014. In a statement, ABC said it’s taking the show, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers, in a “creative new direction.”