Bari Weiss resigns from New York Times, says ‘Twitter has become its ultimate editor’

"The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people," she wrote. "Nowadays, standing up for principle at the paper does not win plaudits. It puts a target on your back."

In a lengthy note about her Monday departure, Weiss criticized the Times for caving to the whims of critics on Twitter and for not standing up for her after she said she was "bullied" by Times staffers.

Weiss came to the Times in 2017 from the Wall Street Journal as part of former opinions editor James Bennet's attempt to expand the range of viewpoints in the section to include the "many shades of conservatism and many shades of liberalism." But she quickly became a lighting rod for both her social-media posts and her published writings, including a large feature on the "intellectual dark web" - a collection of conservative media personalities and thinkers whom she described as "locked out of legacy outlets" - and an essay criticizing college protest movements, in which she cited a hoax Twitter account. She blamed a far-left "mob" for attacking her following several errors she made.

"Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor," Weiss wrote in her resignation letter. "As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions"

Acting editorial page editor Kathleen Kingsbury said in a statement Tuesday that "we appreciate the many contributions that Bari made to Times Opinion."

Kingsbury assumed the role previously occupied by Bennet, who resigned last month after staffers revolted against the paper for its decision to publish a controversial op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that argued for military incursion into U.S. cities racked by protests against police violence. Many staffers argued that it was dangerous to give Cotton's argument the platform of the Times's opinion page, and that it would put black people in particular danger. They also noted Cotton included claims debunked by the Times's own reporting.

The internal drama played out on social media, and many staffers took exception with Weiss's characterization of it as a "civil war inside The New York Times between the (mostly young) wokes the (mostly 40+) liberals," noting that the criticism came from a range of staffers.

Bennet and publisher A.G. Sulzberger initially defended the decision to publish the essay as part of the section's mission to present a range of opinions. But following the considerable outcry among staffers, the newspaper abruptly announced the Cotton op-ed had gone through "a rushed editorial process" and "did not meet our standards."

On Tuesday, Kingsbury said she is “personally committed to ensuring that The Times continues to publish voices, experiences and viewpoints from across the political spectrum in the Opinion report. We see every day how impactful and important that approach is, especially through the outsized influence The Times’s opinion journalism has on the national conversation.”