Sam Adams closes taproom near Faneuil Hall in response to ‘out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots'

Sam Adams is shutting down the roof deck of its Boston Tap Room near Faneuil Hall, which reopened for outdoor seating three weeks ago, in response to an “influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots,” the beermaker said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“While we love welcoming visitors to the taproom, we also know we need to do our part to keep everyone as safe as possible,” the company said.

The taproom first opened in February after two years of construction. While it is closed for both indoor and outdoor seating, it will offer contactless pickup for online orders on Sam Adams merchandise and beers, including varieties exclusive to the taproom, the company said.