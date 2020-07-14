Boston Children’s Museum to reopen for members Friday

Boston’s Children’s Museum has joined the ranks of big-city cultural institutions to announce reopening plans. The museum will unlock its doors for members Friday through Sunday this weekend. Nonmembers will be welcomed back starting July 22.

“The thought of opening those doors next Friday is a thrilling, thrilling feeling,” said president and CEO Carole Charnow in a phone interview. The museum has been closed to the public since March 13.

“There will be lots and lots of familiar things for the museum visitor,” Charnow promised. The popular Bubbles and Peep’s World exhibits will be open, in all their clothes-soaking glory. Also open will be the golf ball-filled Raceways and exercise-themed Kid Power exhibits.