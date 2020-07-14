Boston Children’s Museum to reopen for members Friday

Boston’s Children’s Museum has joined the ranks of big-city cultural institutions to announce reopening plans. The museum will unlock its doors for members Friday through Sunday this weekend. Nonmembers will be welcomed back starting July 22.
“The thought of opening those doors next Friday is a thrilling, thrilling feeling,” said president and CEO Carole Charnow in a phone interview. The museum has been closed to the public since March 13.
“There will be lots and lots of familiar things for the museum visitor,” Charnow promised. The popular Bubbles and Peep’s World exhibits will be open, in all their clothes-soaking glory. Also open will be the golf ball-filled Raceways and exercise-themed Kid Power exhibits.
Museum leaders are “taking a little more time,” according to Charnow, to determine safe ways forward for exhibits including the PlaySpace toddler haven and New Balance Foundation Climb. No reopening dates have been announced for these attractions.
“We’ve implemented dozens and dozens of strategies to ensure that the museum visit is extremely safe,” Charnow said. That includes constant cleaning, twice daily deep cleanings, directional signage, and circulating fresh air. All visitors (including members) will be required to buy timed tickets in advance, available online via bostonchildrensmuseum.org. Also required are masks for everybody over the age of 2.
The announcement arrived with Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, which took effect in Boston on Monday. Other museums in the city to reopen this week include the Institute of Contemporary Art, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and New England Aquarium. The Museum of Fine Arts has opted to delay its reopening until fall.
