Vacu Vin’s Champagne Opener is a small, inexpensive gadget worth owning to safely and quickly open a bottle of bubbly. It’s particularly useful for a stubborn cork that calls for some muscle to pop. The stainless steel opener has four prongs that slide around the sides and grasp the cork. Twist the bottle, and the cork easily pulls out. $6. Available at shopvacuvin.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND