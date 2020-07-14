Recipe: Grilling peaches transforms them for this elegant arugula salad with a sherry vinegar dressing

Serves 4

Grilling peaches transforms them into something other-worldly. Before they go onto the hot coals, let them marinate in a simple mixture of honey, lemon juice, and thyme. Grill the stone fruit over a medium fire until the juices concentrate and the sugars begin to caramelize. Lift them off the grill and set them back in the marinade while you prepare the salad. Toss baby arugula with scallions and a sherry vinegar dressing. Arrange the greens on plates with toasted almonds and the peaches. Then add a luscious surprise to balance the sweet peaches and bitter greens -- burrata, a style of fresh mozzarella that's filled with soft, creamy curds. If you can't find it in your market, use balls of fresh mozzarella or a log of goat cheese, thickly sliced. The elegant salad is delightful either way.

PEACHES

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 1 tablespoon honey Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt, to taste 4 peaches, halved and pitted

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. In a bowl, whisk the honey, lemon juice, thyme, olive oil, and salt. Add the peaches and toss well. Marinate for 15 minutes.

3. Place each peach half, cut-side down, on the grill. Grill for 7 minutes without disturbing, or until the skins have started to pull away from the flesh and there are dark grill marks on the cut sides. Turn and grill for 2 to 3 minutes more. Return the peaches to the bowl of marinade.

SALAD

3 tablespoon sliced almonds 2 teaspoon sherry vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 5 ounces baby arugula 2 scallions, thinly sliced 2 pieces burrata (about 2 ounces each) Honey (for sprinkling)

1. In a small skillet over medium heat, toast the almonds, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer to a plate.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the sherry vinegar, salt, pepper, olive oil, and thyme. Add the arugula and scallions. Toss well.

3. Cut the peach halves in half again. Arrange the greens on 4 salad plates. Cut the burrata rounds in half, and carefully add them to the plates. Drizzle the burrata with honey. Top with peaches and almonds.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick