Recipe: Marinate thickly cut swordfish in lime and ginger and turn it into grilled kebabs

Serves 4

Lime, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce, sweetened with a little honey, become the marinade for chunks of swordfish on skewers headed for the grill. Thickly cut swordfish steak is sturdy enough for kebabs and 30 minutes of marinating time is plenty for the fish to take on some tang. As long as the grill is hot, cut up chunky pieces of zucchini or potatoes, brush with olive oil, and grill for a few minutes on a side. Dinner is served. That was easy!

Grated rind of 1 lime ¼ cup lime juice 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon soy sauce ¼ teaspoon salt Black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro 1½ pounds swordfish steak (thickly cut), cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) Extra fresh cilantro (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Have on hand 4 long metal or bamboo skewers. If using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes.

2. In a shallow 8- or-9-inch baking dish, whisk the lime rind, lime juice, garlic, ginger, honey, soy, sauce, salt, pepper, and chopped cilantro. Add the swordfish cubes, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

3. Thread the swordfish on the skewers and discard the marinade.

4. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

5. Arrange the kebabs on the grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on a side, or until the fish is browned and cooked through. Garnish with extra cilantro and lime wedges.

Sally Pasley Vargas