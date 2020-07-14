Single-serve coffee bags even a coffee buff can enjoy

There are so many choices of equipment and brewing methods to make a good cup of coffee, it can make your head spin. But when time is short, a Steeped Single-Serve Coffee Bag gives you a cup even a coffee buff could enjoy. The Santa Cruz, Calif., company spent years developing the eco-friendly, nitro-sealed pouches that resemble a tea bag. Each bag is filled with a hefty shot (14 grams) of a Colombian blend, the beans sourced directly from farmers and hand roasted in small batches. The lineup includes smooth light, medium, dark, and French roasts, which all share subtle chocolaty and caramel notes. An heirloom variety from Ethiopia makes a rich decaf. Dunk the bags for 15 seconds in 8 ounces of water and let it steep for five minutes. A box of 10 is $15, or $1.50 a cup. They’re convenient to have on hand if you’re on-the-go, or have a day when you’re tired of messing with coffee grounds or pods. Available at steepedcoffee.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND