What bartenders are drinking this summer

Grace Ghazey Rolfe’s go-to has been what you might call an uptown boiler maker. A former bartender at the Hawthorne who’ll be working at the soon-to-open Ivory Pearl Bar, she upgrades the classic shot-and-beer combo with a sour beer and a measure of tequila. Sours have grown in popularity lately, prompting various area brewers to tap their creative side. The offerings present a diversity of flavors that holds the interest of someone with a palate for cocktails. Pickleodeon, a cucumber number from Rhode Island’s Foolproof Brewing, has been a top find.

If you’ve never been in the bar or restaurant industry, there’s a chance you don’t know this, but when bartenders drink, they often don’t opt for the kind of highly wrought, complex cocktails you love them for. Back before the virus shuttered cities, if you went to any late-night spot where bartenders gather post-shift, you’d find most drinking Miller High Life and shots. It’s that same low-maintenance preference that bartenders are leaning toward in this summer of pause.

Jamie Walsh is a former owner of Vanderbilt who managed Stoddard’s for 10 years, which accounts for a fraction of his nearly three-decades-long bartending career in Boston. Easy refreshment is paramount in the humidity, and to that end, he dipped his toe in the water — bubbly water, if you will — of the hard seltzer craze. But as a proud beer guy, there’s nothing like a freezing cold Miller High Life to beat the heat. And it has the added value of nostalgia, taking him back to his well-earned post-shift drink. If it’s unbearably steamy, though, he has a mind-trick he plays on himself. Just like it’s said that watching a winter-set movie gets you in a chilly frame of mind, he’ll mix up a Boulevardier, an autumnal twist on a negroni that swaps out gin for bourbon.

Equally transportive is Vernon Williams’s Ginger Arancia Rossa, an unfussy, whimsical composition he created with Malfy con Arancia, an Italian gin made with blood oranges, that fixes you squarely on the Amalfi coast. Most recently bartender at Stephanie’s in Logan’s Terminal E, where he constantly chatted with travelers on the go, it’s little surprise that Williams reaches for something that can whisk him away.

GINGER ARANCIA ROSSA

Makes 1 drink

2 ounces Malfy Con Arancia gin (or any gin)

½ ounce Domaine de Canton

½ ounce fresh orange juice

3 dashes orange bitters

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa sparkling drink (to top)

1 blood orange wheel to garnish (or orange wheel)

1. Pour all ingredients except Sanpellegrino into a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake vigorously 10 seconds.

2. Pour all contents into a pint glass over ice. Top with Sanpellegrino.

3. Optional: Garnish with blood orange wheel.

Adapted from Vernon Williams.





Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @livingtheproof.