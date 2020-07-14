Amtrak to expand Downeaster service between Boston and Maine next week

Amtrak is expanding Downeaster train service between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston next week as the company enters Phase 2 of its service restoration plan, officials said.

Four round-trip trains on the Downeaster line, which runs between Brunswick and Boston, will operate every day starting Monday, according to a statement from Amtrak. Before the pandemic, five round-trip trains ran on the line each day.

Beginning Monday, trains to Brunswick will depart from Boston at 9:05 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.