Amtrak to expand Downeaster service between Boston and Maine next week

Amtrak is expanding Downeaster train service between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston next week as the company enters Phase 2 of its service restoration plan, officials said.
Four round-trip trains on the Downeaster line, which runs between Brunswick and Boston, will operate every day starting Monday, according to a statement from Amtrak. Before the pandemic, five round-trip trains ran on the line each day.
Beginning Monday, trains to Brunswick will depart from Boston at 9:05 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.
Food service onboard trains will also resume that day, officials said.
“Enhanced cleaning, training and social distancing protocols have been implemented at the Downeaster Café, including installation of plexiglass partitions at the service counter and a pilot program for at-seat service,” the statement said. “The Café table seating area will remain closed.”
Advertisement
Amtrak continues to enforce safety guidelines it implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All trains are disinfected and sanitized daily and cleaned in between trips, officials said. Face coverings must be worn by all crew members and passengers while inside trains and stations, and cash sales are not being accepted.
Facilities are also cleaned frequently and social distancing protocols are being enforced at all Downeaster stations, officials said.
For more information, visit AmtrakDowneaster.com.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.