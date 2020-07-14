Bay State Banner editor says he was stopped by police while taking photos on the job

“1st time in more than 20 years! I thought the gray hair disqualified me. Apparently not!” Miller wrote.

As Bay State Banner Senior Editor Yawu Miller left Roxbury Municipal Court Monday, where he had been taking photos on the job, seven Boston Police officers stopped him, Miller wrote in a tweet.

Miller, like people involved in about 70 percent of police stops, searches, and observations in Boston, is Black.

“They FIOed me!” Miller wrote in a tweet, referring to the acronym the city’s police department uses for what it calls Field Interrogations and Observations.

Black Bostonians make up about 25 percent of the city’s population, but a vast majority of FIOs — a broad description that can apply to stop-and-frisks, searches, or police officers recording observations of someone. The FIO data the department releases is only for stops in which officers did not find evidence of a crime; stops that ended in arrests are not included.

In another tweet, Miller — a well-known Boston journalist who has written for the Banner since 1988, according to the newspaper’s website — said police stopped him more frequently when he was younger, but not since his late 20s.

In a follow-up tweet Tuesday morning, Miller said he was “not asking for an apology.”

“I didn’t walk away from the encounter feeling disrespected or diminished in any way,” Miller wrote. “I know police are having their cars vandalized and they’re on edge. I found it mildly amusing they FIOed me, but I didn’t object to answering their questions.”

While two-thirds of police stops in 2019 were of people between the ages of 18 and 34, older people were not entirely exempt, according to Boston Police Department data: 2,087 of the stops, or 14 percent, were of people 35 to 44 years old. Another 1,617, or 11 percent of stops, were of people older than 45.

Miller said the officers told him they stopped him because he was taking photos near the B-2 district station in Nubian Square. He said they did not recognize the name of the Bay State Banner, a Black-owned weekly newspaper that has operated in Boston since 1965.

A Boston Police Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday morning.





