Body of murder victim found in Dartmouth

Authorities launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was discovered on the side of a road in Dartmouth Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The body was found after Dartmouth police received a 911 call at 5:10 a.m. from a motorist who reported seeing a man collapsed on the side of the road in the area of 180 Horseneck Road, according to a press release from Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and it was determined that the deceased man, whose name has not been released, was the apparent victim of a homicide.