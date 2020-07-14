Dorchester man, 22, arrested on gun charges for second time in five days

According to the statement, police were in the area of 33 Fessenden St. about 7:41 p.m. Monday evening for a report of a person shot when they received word that the assailant had fired several shots at the victim, before fleeing with the gun inside a red backpack.

Boston police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old Dorchester man on gun charges for the second time in five days, according to officials and court records.

Police observed a man, later identified as Sherif, matching the suspect description in possession of a red backpack in front of a liquor store at 1212 Blue Hill Avenue.

Advertisement

Sherif, the statement said, “entered the store, followed by officers who immediately observed a large knife in the male’s front right pocket. Officers secured the knife and, in the process, felt a heavy object within the red backpack.”

Police found a silver and black Smith & Wesson firearm inside the backpack that had been reported stolen out of Nashua, N.H., the statement said, and arrested Sherif on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

“Additionally, Sherif was discovered to have an active straight warrant out of Malden District Court for Larceny Under $1200 and Unlawful Deactivation or Removal of Theft Detection Device,” the statement said. “The suspect was discovered to be on a GPS monitoring bracelet.”

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court, and he was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail, records show. The lawyer who represented him Tuesday didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

His earlier arrest came on the night of July 8 in the area of Cummins Highway and American Legion Highway in Roslindale, police said in a prior statement.

Advertisement

In that case, police said, an officer working a paid detail heard a loud crash. Then he spotted a white Acura that appeared to have struck a curb causing heavy front-end damage as well as an airbag deployment, the statement said.

“The officer approached the vehicle and observed two individuals walking away from the vehicle, while the front passenger remained on scene, having been injured in the crash,” the statement said. “The officer called for Boston EMS to respond as well as an additional unit to stop and speak with the two parties who fled the scene, one of whom had been identified as the operator by witnesses on scene.”

Those two parties refused to speak with the officer and continued on their way, the statement said.

Police caught up to the man they believed had been driving in a grocery store parking lot, and Sherif allegedly “made an abrupt stop when he observed the police cruisers having stopped the operator,” the statement said, adding that Sherif allegedly “placed an object into his jacket pocket, before removing it and tying it around his waist.”

Sherif was apprehended, and an unloaded firearm was recovered from his jacket pocket, while two knives were seized from his waistband, police said. He was arrested on a charge of carrying a firearm without a license, the statement said.

According to court records, Sherif was arraigned in that case July 9 in West Roxbury Municipal Court and ordered held on $500 cash bail. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The lawyer who represented him during that arraignment, Philip B. O’Brien, declined to comment Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sherif due back in court Aug. 19 in the Dorchester case and Sept. 16 in the West Roxbury matter, records show.

Separately Monday evening, authorities arrested a 14-year-old boy in the area of Beechland Circle in Roslindale for allegedly trying to hide a gun in his undergarments, according to Boston police. The boy, who had fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop, was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, and possession of a high capacity firearm, according to police.

“The male was also discovered to be on a GPS monitoring bracelet,” police said.

The 14-year-old wasn’t named, since he’s a juvenile.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.