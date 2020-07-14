Everett mayor comes to the rescue on couple’s wedding day on Cape Cod

The mother of the bride frantically started looking for their wedding officiant, and that’s when she ran into Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

Their new plan was to get married on a beach in West Yarmouth on July 11, right around sunset. But when their special day arrived, there was a big problem: the reverend who was going to marry them was nowhere to be found.

After Dr. Matt Kalliath and Dr. Naomi Wiens had to cancel their plans for a big wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to have a smaller, intimate ceremony on Cape Cod.

“Mayor DeMaria happened to be there on vacation with his family, and saw that she was in distress,” said Kalliath, 30.

She explained the situation and asked the mayor if he could act as the wedding officiant. DeMaria said he didn’t have the authority to lead the nuptials, but he could try to get special permission from the governor. After calling Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, DeMaria got the greenlight to perform the ceremony.

DeMaria served as the wedding celebrant and used a script to lead the ceremony.

“He was able to read it off of my brother-in-law’s iPhone,” said Kalliath. “He did a great job.”

The couple exchanged their vows, and DeMaria signed their marriage certificate. After the ceremony, Baker congratulated the newlywed couple over the phone.

Nancy Gould, the wedding photographer, said she’d never seen anything like that happen before.

“The wedding was definitely unique,” said Gould.

When the wedding officiant didn’t show up, the couple kept their cool and took it in stride. Gould said she was “blown away by how relaxed and understanding Naomi and Matt were.”

“They were so gracious,” she said. “I was very impressed by them.”

And when DeMaria stepped in as a substitute at the last minute, he took the job seriously, she said.

“He was so well spoken and very well poised,” she said.

Gould was happy to see everything come together, just in time.

“It unfolded quickly and had a great happy ending,” she said. “Everyone I’ve told the story to has been blown away by it.”

Kalliath and Wiens are both surgeons and recently moved to Massachusetts from Pennsylvania. Kalliath will start working at Cape Cod Hospital in August and Wiens has a fellowship at the Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. “It’s a surgical breast oncology fellowship for one year, and then I’ll be a breast surgeon at Cape Cod Hospital the following year,” she said.

The couple had initially planned to have a big wedding in Pittsburgh.

“With COVID, we had to cancel our original wedding,” said Kalliath.

But they are both grateful that the mayor of Everett was willing to pinch-hit as a justice of the peace and marry them on the beach in West Yarmouth.

“You have to give him credit.....He kind of went out on a limb for us,” Kalliath said. “It really meant a lot to us.”

The couple decided to give the mayor a thank you gift. (DeMaria’s staff also reminded them that it would have to be worth less than $50, according to Kalliath.) They presented it to DeMaria at a special luncheon hosted by Willowbend in Mashpee on Tuesday afternoon.

Kalliath said they gave a card and a bottle of red wine to the mayor “as a small token of our appreciation.”

“It doesn’t come even close to what he did for us,” he said.





