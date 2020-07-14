Following rental study, Boston councilors advocating for look at housing discrimination in city

He thinks the city should now consider performing “preemptive audits” of how real estate agents and landlords handle prospective tenants. That means he wants the city to partner with local housing advocates and universities and perform a program akin to a secret shopper initiative at a supermarket, with participants in the “municipal fair housing testing program,” reporting back any problems with the application process.

Councilor Matt O’Malley said this week that he was shocked that Black renters experienced discrimination by real estate brokers and landlords in 71 percent of the cases tested in the study by Suffolk University Law School.

In the wake of a study that found a majority of prospective Black tenants faced racist hurdles in the region’s rental market, Boston city councilors are pushing for the city to track and analyze such discrimination in real time with an eye toward reducing bigotry in that sector.

“We go out and make sure landlords and developers are in compliance,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley said the problem of housing discrimination is so far-reaching that the city needs to do a better job of explaining the law. Federal and state laws prohibit discrimination in the sale and rental of housing based on a wide variety of factors, including race and source of income.

Suffolk’s undercover investigation released earlier this month found that Black people posing as prospective tenants in Greater Boston were shown fewer apartments than whites and offered fewer incentives to rent, and that real estate agents cut off contact when the renters gave Black-sounding names like Lakisha, Tyrone, or Kareem.

The white “testers” in the study posing as would-be renters, on the other hand, easily secured tours of properties, were wooed with discounts, and got preferred treatment — such as the opportunity to view additional units — when looking at apartments.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who is one of the cosponsors of the fair housing testing proposal, said Monday that the study shows “that we can’t wait for these discrimination cases to come to us.”

“Instead of waiting for complaints to come in we have to be proactive and ever vigilant in fighting against discrimination,” said Edwards in a statement. “We need real time data and analysis about who is discriminating and who is being discriminated against.”

The Suffolk Law study stated that people looking for apartments with Section 8 housing vouchers also experienced extreme discrimination. According to a council hearing order that is separate from the fair housing testing proposal, the study found that 86 percent of testers with such vouchers experienced some form of discrimination; they were either screened out or never heard from the housing providers again.

The hearing order calls for an examination of the voucher program and “efforts the City could take to reduce discriminatory behavior against housing voucher holders.”

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, one of the measure’s cosponsors, wanted to see a decrease in the number of people utilizing homeless shelters in the city during the pandemic. She thought renting to voucher holders could provide financial help to landlords during a time when a sizable portion of the rental market in Boston is riddled with uncertainty because of COVID-19.

“The vouchers provide a real opportunity for housing stability for both the family and the landlord,” she said.

Another backer of that measure, Councilor Liz Breadon said the matter was “an issue of great importance.” She said the study showed that many “real estate people aren’t even talking to people who have got a voucher.” The exclusion of voucher holders is forcing working families to relocate outside the city, she said.

“Working families need to be able to live in our city as much as the folks who earn big bucks,” she said.

Both measures are expected to be discussed during hearings held by the council’s committee on housing and community development in coming weeks.

Meghan E. Irons of Globe staff contributed to this report.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com.