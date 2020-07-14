How the state Senate voted on the police reform bill

The state Senate passed a police reform bill early Tuesday that would ban chokeholds, limit the use of tear gas, and require law enforcement officers to be licensed and receive training in the history of racism, among other major changes.

Senate President Karen Spilka tweeted about the final vote — 30 to 7 — around 5 a.m. Tuesday, marking the end of a marathon session that began Monday. Here is how the state senators voted on the bill:

Yeas (30)