‘I can’t take this anymore’: Video of Mendon resident and former Trump supporter lambasting president goes viral

“This is not what I do, I don’t social media or anything,” Farmer, a Mendon resident, says in the video making the rounds online this week. “But I can not [expletive] — I can’t take this anymore. This guy. He’s like a Tasmanian devil. He frickin', he just throws bombs everywhere. People can’t even keep up with the stuff that he’s saying now.”

Sitting in what appears to be a lounge chair, with noise crackling in the background, a reluctant Jeffrey Farmer stares into his smartphone’s camera and details — in a profane rant — the various reasons he won’t be voting for President Trump for a second time.

Mendon resident rants about President Trump Share Email to a Friend Embed Mendon resident Jeffrey Farmer and former Trump supporter lambasts President Trump in viral video. (Courtesy of RVAT)

The video, viewed millions of times, is part of series launched by the anti-Trump group “Republican Voters Against Trump,” an initiative backed by conservative writer Bill Kristol and others that’s relying on the voices of the president’s former supporters and Republican voters to sway people from reelecting him in November.

“Jeffrey voted Trump in 2016, and it’s safe to say he won’t be doing so again,” the group tweeted Monday, when they unleashed Farmer’s tirade online. “He takes you on a ride....You gotta watch the whole thing.”

The group prefaced watching the video with two warnings: It may not be suitable for viewing if you’re working in an office setting again (on account of the profanity), and it has “Wicked ‘Good Will Hunting’ Energy.”

In less than 24 hours, Farmer’s video had been viewed on Twitter more than 2 million times. It was also shared by several accounts with large followings, including Jennifer Horn, cofounder of the Lincoln Project, a group of current and former Republicans strategists vying to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism” in the upcoming election.

“Jeffrey from #MA speaks for America when he says he just can’t take anymore,” wrote Horn, whose own group — which includes George Conway, a Trump critic and husband to Kellyanne Conway, the president’s adviser — has launched a series of damning advertisements aimed at Trump.

Two hours after sharing the initial tweet, the Republican coalition posted an “extended cut” of Farmer’s testimonial, which they uploaded to YouTube citing high interest in the content.

“The people are demanding it,” the campaign claimed.

The group has been soliciting video submissions for its website and social media to spread its message. Users are encouraged to send in non-scripted content through the coalition’s website, with an emphasis on telling the group why their politics have changed since 2016.

According to the New York Times, the ad campaign “is primarily aimed at college-educated white voters in suburbs,” and had planned a summer ad blitz in certain swing states.

Several videos on the group’s website feature self-proclaimed lifelong Republicans who hail from Massachusetts.

But it was Farmer’s video that seemed to take off, likely because of the “Frickin Raw ...Freakin Wicked” nature of his personal testimonial, the coalition tweeted.

“This guy couldn’t lead frickin’ his way out of a frickin’ wet paper bag,” Farmer, who plans to vote for Democratic opponent Joe Biden, says in his testimonial. “This guy should get the frick off Twitter. All he does is watch the goddamn news. Why don’t you do your frickin’ job Donald Trump, Instead of frickin’ whining and complaining?”

The video intensifies from there, and ends with one last message — a middle finger.

In a brief telephone interview Tuesday with the Globe, Farmer, 47, who said he suffers from an autoimmune disease and neurological disorder, was surprised to learn his video had gained traction.

“I don’t have Twitter or Facebook or anything like that,” he said, adding that he uploaded the video on a whim last week after seeing an advertisement for the ad campaign on television. “I just did the stupid video thing to get rid of some of my frustration, you know, it’s the only reason I did that thing — I was just friggin’ decompressing I guess.”

Farmer, who worked as a parts manager for Ford for 20 years but is now on disability because it’s difficult to walk, said while he had no expectation of his video going viral, he hoped it might resonate with others.

“I’m not a smart guy, so who knows,” he said. “Hopefully someone will learn something, maybe.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.